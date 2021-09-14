Local Web Design Company Hosts Four Nonprofits For A Philanthropic Hackathon Event

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webspec is getting ready to host four local nonprofits for "What the Hack," an inaugural hackathon event to celebrate 20 years of business.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webspec is getting ready to host four local nonprofits for "What the Hack," an inaugural hackathon event to celebrate 20 years of business. The hackathon is a weekend-long sprint of Webspec employees donating their time to help four organizations with their online needs and will include a combination of website, app, and digital marketing services.

The four nonprofit organizations that will receive free web help include On With Life, an organization with a mission to help those living with brain injuries; Creston Arts, an organization aimed to help all phases of the arts in Creston, Iowa, and the surrounding area; Foster Squad, a nonprofit centered around providing resources to Polk County foster families; and USS Iowa, a submarine being built in Connecticut with a crew aspiring to raise awareness of its namesake.

"We're honored to be working with the four organizations that were selected," said Jeremiah Terhark, founder and CEO of Webspec. "They already make such a great impact in our communities, and the goal is that with the web help, they'll be able to reach even more Iowans and make the online experience smoother for everyone involved."

"What the Hack" will kick off on Friday, September 24, at 9 a.m. Representatives from each organization will be present at the office or remotely to get acquainted with the team and give further information and direction on their project needs.

After the kickoff, the nonprofit partners are welcome to stay and participate as the Webspec team gets to work. The team will work day and night to complete the four projects in the approximately 48-hour timespan.

On Sunday, September 26, at 10:30 a.m., Webspec will host a wrap-up showcase with the nonprofit partners to enjoy food and drinks as they present the completed projects.

To find out more information about What the Hack, visit hack.charity. You can also follow "What the Hack" on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates as the event approaches and to stay in the loop as Webspec plans to continue making this event even bigger and better in the years to come.

Webspec is a leading team of web designers, web developers, software developers, content writers, SEO strategists, project managers and marketing professionals based in Des Moines, Iowa. At Webspec, we believe in a partnership, not just a project. Our team works to partner with clients by thoroughly listening to your vision and bringing creative web design solutions while carefully planning out your web and software development needs.

