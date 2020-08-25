Local New Mexico Author, Mother And Nurse, Loriel Ryon, Releases Her Debut Middle Grade Novel, "Into The Tall, Tall Grass" To High Praise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ryon's debut novel is a magical page-turner. A must read for those who love family and friendship, ache at their loss, and yearn to find a way to help and heal. - Parents' Choice Gold Award

Local NM author, mother and nurse, Loriel Ryon is proud to release her first children's book, INTO THE TALL, TALL GRASS, published by Margaret K. McElderry (S&S) on 4/7/20. Set in the New Mexico desert, it tells the tale of a twelve-year-old girl, Yolanda, unraveling the mystery behind the secret family trait that has plagued her family for generations.

When a strange grass emerges in the desert behind their home, Yolanda's grandmother wakes up from a coma, begging Yolanda to take her to the lone pecan tree left on their land. Determined not to lose her, Yolanda sets out on this journey with her sister, her ex-best friend, a boy who has a crush on her and her naughty dog. Along the way, Yolanda discovers long-buried secrets that have made their family trait a family curse. But she also finds the healing power of the magic all around her, which just might promise a new beginning.

This story blends wondrous elements from the magical desert setting to STEM to sisterhood and first crushes. It explores themes of grief and loss, the complex struggles of finding one's place in their family. It is a perfect read for ages 10 and up.

Reviews and Awards:

"A must-have tale, perfect for fans of emotionally resonant magical realism…" School Library Journal, starred review

American Booksellers Association Indies Introduce and Indie Next Spring 2020 Top Title Pick: " Into the Tall, Tall Grass is a magical story with a charming cast of characters and emotional life lessons." — Jackie Jou, Mysterious Galaxy Books

"This heartfelt tale weaves together science and magic believably and sensitively."- Kirkus

"This engaging read pulls on the heartstrings, but gently." - Booklist

"Yolanda's struggles are complex, and the narrative of family legacies and intergenerational trauma is ultimately compelling—uplifting…" - Publisher's Weekly

