Local IT Firm Experiencing Momentum As Market Rebounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springfield, MO Managed IT Services company, ISG Technology, stated this week that more and more Springfield businesses are getting back to the technology investment levels they had planned for 2020, before the pandemic hit.

"The budget cuts most businesses implemented due to the coronavirus significantly affected IT operations," stated Walter Hirsekorn, Regional General Manager of ISG Technology.

"Even though technology has been a means of keeping businesses up and running through the pandemic, most IT departments were still forced to make do with less budget and fewer IT resources. The good news is that we're starting to see things trend back in the right direction."

Going into 2020, industry data showed IT spend was on the rise due to the need to replace outdated tech and improve security. And while the pandemic reduced budgets and shifted priorities to remote work initiatives over the last six months, the majority of companies are getting back to these critical business needs.

"The move to remote work has exponentially expanded the attack surface and increased the number of security breaches," commented Hirsekorn. "Fortunately, our security education efforts and the sheer number of breaches being reported has increased the desire of many clients to get proactive about their security posture. It costs so much more to fix a security breach than it does to prevent one."

In late summer, ISG released version 3.0 of its Managed Security program, which is built around an industry-leading 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC). This gives companies a full team of licensed security professionals at a fraction of the cost it would take to build their own SOC.

"The momentum we're experiencing with our new security program has allowed us to speed up the investments we had planned for serving the Springfield market and improving our security practice. We want to help Springfield businesses get proactive about their security."

About ISG Technology

ISG Technology helps organizations unlock possibilities so they can realize their full business potential. They do it by providing a unique combination of managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services and cloud/data center solutions.

Part of the Twin Valley Family of Companies and a fourth-generation family business, ISG Technology has grown and evolved into the recognized leader in the Midwest by aligning its success with the long-term success of its clients. They are consistently recognized in CRN's Top IT Providers in the nation, most recently as part of the Tech Elite 150 for excellence in managed IT services.

ISG is headquartered in Overland Park, KS, with 8 locations across the Midwest including a regional network of SOC II Certified data centers.

Learn more at www.isgtech.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Scott StricklerDirector of Marketing, ISG Technology sstrickler@isgtech.com913-826-6058

Related Files

ISG-Technology-Springfield.jpg

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-it-firm-experiencing-momentum-as-market-rebounds-301149700.html

SOURCE ISG Technology