Local Institution Mercurys Coffee Co. Opens Union Hill Store

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurys Coffee Co. ( www.mercurys.com), an Eastside locals' favorite for more than 20 years, continues its rapid expansion with the opening of its ninth location. The new Redmond location at 17634 NE Union Hill Rd., under Pure Redmond Apartments, will offer Mercurys signature 100% Organic Coffee, gelato, scratch baked pastries, and delicious food options customers throughout Bellevue, Kirkland, Woodinville, Redmond, Sammamish, and Fall City have come to expect.

Modeled after Mercurys Coffee Co.'s successful Bellevue Roastery and Bakery, the Union Hill store will serve a full pastry, sandwich, salad, and dessert menu, including the company's famous football-sized, 3-pound Mercurys Rising brioche cinnamon roll. Other favorites include a handmade selection of scrumptious cookies, fruity smoothies and muffins, and flaky breakfast croissants. Come for lunch and enjoy gourmet turkey and ham sandwiches, Italian subs, and salads.

Named King5 Evening Magazine's "Best of Western Washington" for six consecutive years, and a four-time "Best of 425 Magazine" winner, Mercurys Coffee Co. delivers hometown hospitality and consistent quality in all its storefront and drive-through locations. The hospitality is thanks to the company's family of 150 service-minded employees. The quality comes from continually sourcing only superior organic coffee, chocolate, cinnamon, and other wholesome ingredients from around the world. All Mercurys' milk is certified rBST/hormone-free. They offer a 100 percent organic options, as well as six dairy alternatives (organic dairy, oat, coconut, hemp, almond and soy) and sugar-free options.

The popularity of Mercurys Coffee Co.'s flavorful coffees, breakfast sandwiches, and gourmet lunch selections is evident at all their nine Eastside location. But efficient service means lines move quickly. To get your treats even faster, order online for curbside pickup. Orders can be ready in as little as 30 minutes.

About Mercurys Coffee Co. - Founded in 1998 by Morgan Harris, Mercurys Coffee Co. opened its first shop in Woodinville. The company strives to consistently provide all-natural, minimally processed, certified organic ingredients whenever possible and genuine, positive experiences with every visit. The company understands that coffee occupies a special place in American culture. To that end, it aims to embrace people, foster relationships and spread love one greeting, one connection, one relationship at a time.

