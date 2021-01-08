Local Expert Urges Residents To Create A Healthier, Safe Home In 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfer's Home Services, a leading home service provider in the Portland Metro area, serving customers since 1901, encourages homeowners to begin thinking about how to maintain a safe and healthy home as 2021 kicks off.

"New Year resolutions are something most of us take part in each year," said Tim Daley, general manager of Wolfer's Home Services. "Normally, it pertains to personal goals for ourselves. If you are a homeowner, you should use 2021 to make a resolution to keep the units in your house in safe, working order."

With the list of possible resolutions for a home being endless, Daley recommends these simple resolutions for your home in 2021:

Water heaters can be one of the most important appliances in a home. With homeowners consistently using the unit, sediment can build up within the water heater. It is important to flush the unit at least every six months. Maintain good indoor air quality: While 2020 is in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on. The best way to combat it within a home is to commit to maintaining quality IAQ. This can be done be regularly changing out air filters to create better ventilation. When the weather permits, allow fresh air from outside to circulate through your home. Purchasing an air cleaner also has benefits for IAQ.

While 2020 is in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on. The best way to combat it within a home is to commit to maintaining quality IAQ. This can be done be regularly changing out air filters to create better ventilation. When the weather permits, allow fresh air from outside to circulate through your home. Purchasing an air cleaner also has benefits for IAQ. Be conservative with energy: Being mindful of wasteful energy is always a plus when it comes to home maintenance. Making sure windows and doors are properly sealed will help reduce the amount of energy being used in the home. Fixing leaky faucets or pipes can do the same. This will save money on the energy bill as well.

Being mindful of wasteful energy is always a plus when it comes to home maintenance. Making sure windows and doors are properly sealed will help reduce the amount of energy being used in the home. Fixing leaky faucets or pipes can do the same. This will save money on the energy bill as well. Schedule an annual HVAC inspection: A home's HVAC system is one of the most important parts of the house. Making sure it stays in working order is essential. It is recommended that homeowners have their system checked by a professional once a year.

"Keeping up with yearly maintenance is the best way to ensure homes perform at their peak," Daley said. "By following simple steps throughout the year, homeowners can help prevent system breakdowns that could take money out of the wallet."

About Wolfer's Home ServicesWolfer's Home Services, located in the Portland Metro area, has been serving customers since 1901. From Vancouver to Salem we specialize in heating and air conditioning installation, maintenance and repair of heating, cooling and indoor air quality systems for both residential heating and commercial heating customers, electrical, plumbing, and water treatment.

As one of the first Lennox dealerships in the Pacific Northwest, Wolfer's maintains an ongoing commitment to provide high-quality products from Tankless Water Heater's to Heat Pumps, to air and water purification, with consistently exceptional customer service.

For over 100 years, honesty, integrity and fair business practices have earned us the confidence and respect from Portland to Hillsboro, Beaverton to Woodburn, Salem to Clackamas. Customer satisfaction has been, and will continue to be the standard by which we measure our success. For more information, visit https://www.wolfersheating.com/.

