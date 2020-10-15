Local Entrepreneurs Organize TEDx Scottsdale Women Event On November 20

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Scottsdale and Phoenix entrepreneurs Jeanna Valenti, owner of LightBox Media, Kelly Sallaway and Tina Bakalis announce the organization of a TEDx Scottsdale Women event November 20, 2020.

In the spirit of TED's mission, "ideas worth spreading," the TEDx program helps communities, organizations and individuals produce TED-style events at the local level. TEDx events are planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis, under a license from TED.

"We decided to coordinate this event for many reasons," says Valenti. "We want to inspire, motivate, educate, engage and entertain our audience during a time when the community wants and needs to come together."

The event will be held in two sessions from 4:00-6:00 pm and from 7:00-9:00 pm on Friday, November 20 th at Sneaky Big Studios in Scottsdale. Lindsay Moellenberndt, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Fennemore will emcee the event. Fennemore https://www.fclaw.com is the lead sponsor. A portion of the proceeds from the TEDx Scottsdale Women event will go to local nonprofit Ryan House ( www.ryanhouse.org ) whose mission is to embrace all children and their families as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys through palliative and respite care that addresses the emotional, spiritual, and social needs of the family.

Tickets are available starting on October 14th at http://www.tedxscottsdalewomen.com

"One of our goals is to mentor girls and young women," says Sallaway. "We want to create a culture of excellence that shows them what's possible for women in our community."

This year's theme is Re-Write Your Script. Speakers will bring their stories of re-invention, inspiration and transformation.

"As a licensed therapist, I want to educate and empower girls and women," says Bakalis. "Our future depends on the strength, leadership and compassion that women leaders provide."

Call for sponsors and volunteers is open at http://www.tedxscottsdalewomen.com.

"I am honored to be the emcee the TEDx Scottsdale Women 2020 Rewrite Your Script event that is focused on bringing together a diverse group of remarkable female leaders to share inspirational ideas," commented Lindsay Moellenberdt, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Fennemore who will emcee the event . "This will be a power-packed line-up and an event Scottsdale women won't want to miss."

"The community support we receive is truly a lifeline for the children with life-limiting conditions and families we serve," said Ryan House Executive Director Tracy Leonard-Warner.

"We are grateful to be named the beneficiary of this very timely and worthwhile event. Much like the services we provide at Ryan House, this event enables us to shift our focus on stories of re-invention, inspiration and transformation."

