Local Campground Wins Most Beautiful Business Award

COINJOCK, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA has been awarded the Most Attractive Business award by the Currituck Chamber of Commerce (NC). Each year the award is presented to a business that has taken active steps to improving the appearance of the community.

Since becoming a KOA, the campground has undergone a number of improvements aimed at elevating the camper experience. These updates have also helped Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA become a premier business in the local area.

"When we took over the campground it was our goal to create a beautiful, modern space this community could be proud of," said Todd Burbage, Principal & CEO of Blue Water Development, the company responsible for the project. "We have been really mindful with our updates and focused on prioritizing and preserving the scenic waterfront of the beautiful Outer Banks region of North Carolina."

Updates to the campground include a renovated welcome center, a state-of-the-art event center, new camp store and café, and new camper amenities including a playground, arcade, and butterfly garden. Additionally, the campground buildings and cabins were painted in fun colors meant to mimic the tones of a tropical waterfront destination.

Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA has also made extensive upgrades to the campground facilities that are less obvious. Rebuilt water, sewer and electrical systems ensure comfortable, safe stays for guests in RVs, cabins and tents. RVers will especially appreciate the widened roads, newly leveled sites and new 50-amp pedestals.

"The updates to the campground have been extensive," noted Dean Geracimos, COO of Blue Water Development. "From new waterfront cottages to the things that are less visible, we've done a lot to make sure this is the type of campground that will become a destination for regional, local and national guests."

So far, it seems that guests have been responding well to the expansive campground updates. Advanced reservations are strong for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA is located at 1631 Waterlily Road in Coinjock, North Carolina. Reservations can be made by calling (252) 453-2732 or by visiting their website.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-campground-wins-most-beautiful-business-award-301196047.html

SOURCE Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA