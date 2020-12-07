Local Business Makes History As First Three-Time Baldrige Award Recipient

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A family-owned Oklahoma small business made history last month as the first three-time recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. MESA is among twenty applicants for the prestigious award and among only five recipients for 2020. MESA previously received the award in 2006 and 2012. Presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, this award recognizes excellence in innovation, leadership, and results. Other 2020 recipients include AARP, Elevations Credit Union, GBMC HealthCare System, and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Founded in 1979 by Terry May, MESA provides corrosion control solutions for a variety of industries. MESA is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a central manufacturing team builds material solutions for customers nationwide. Additionally, construction crews based throughout the United States provide installation and inspection services. With a goal of providing SAFE, innovative solutions for the protection of people, property, and the planet, MESA's teams work to remedy the damaging impact of corrosion on infrastructure and essential assets. MESA employs approximately 250 people, with offices nationwide. As an essential business, MESA has continued to provide products and services to infrastructure customers across the country throughout 2020.

An independent panel of judges reviewed an evaluation conducted by trained Baldrige Examiners and recommended that MESA receive the award this year. The Baldrige Examiners evaluate organizations in seven areas, as defined by the Baldrige Excellence Framework: strategy; customers; measurement, analysis and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results. MESA will be presenting key strategies and important takeaways during the 2021 virtual Quest for Excellence Conference in April.

More information about the award can be found here and here. More information about MESA can be found at mesaproducts.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-business-makes-history-as-first-three-time-baldrige-award-recipient-301187804.html

SOURCE MESA