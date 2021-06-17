Loblaw And Imperial Expand Partnership To Allow Millions Of Canadians To Earn And Redeem PC Optimum Points At Esso Stations; Esso Extra Program To Retire

Single loyalty program offers greater flexibility for customers to earn and redeem points TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") and Imperial Oil (Imperial) have solidified their relationship (first introduced in...

Single loyalty program offers greater flexibility for customers to earn and redeem points

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") and Imperial Oil (Imperial) have solidified their relationship (first introduced in 2018), offering an enhanced loyalty reward program at Esso stations across Canada. Effective January 18, 2022, Esso customers will be able to use their PC Optimum card to both earn and redeem points when they fuel up at approximately 2,000 Esso stations or shop at one of 2,500 Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart banner stores.

"Customers have been earning points with their PC Optimum cards at Esso stations since 2018 and starting early next year, we're expanding the loyalty program to provide our customers with greater flexibility to now redeem points for the rewards we know they love such as fuel and car washes. " said Amy Newman, Retail Sales and Marketing Director, Imperial. "We're thrilled with the success of the PC Optimum loyalty program to date across our Esso network and are excited to expand our partnership with Loblaw to take the customer experience to the next level.

The Esso Extra program will end effective January 18, 2022. Esso Extra members can continue to earn and redeem their Esso Extra points until January 17, 2022 and will also have the option to convert their points to PC Optimum points from January 18 to April 30, 2022. Additional information about these program changes, redeeming and converting points can be found at essoextra.com

"The PC Optimum program is one of Canada's most loved loyalty programs, mainly because it provides such flexibility and convenience, while rewarding Canadians on the items they purchase most, including food, health and beauty, and fuel," said Uwe Stueckmann, Chief Consumer Officer, Loblaw. "We're excited to give Esso Extra members the opportunity to join the more than 18 million PC Optimum program members, and to show them the value they can get by earning and redeeming points at now more than 4,500 locations across the country."

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

About Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, Imperial remains committed to high standards across all areas of its business.

