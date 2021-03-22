LoanDepot And Schell Brothers Launch Henlopen Mortgage

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot.com, LLC, a subsidiary of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: "LDI"), the nation's second largest retail nonbank mortgage lender, and Schell Brothers, a premier home builder known for its unsurpassed quality, today announced an exciting new joint venture partnership named Henlopen Mortgage. The partnership is a perfect combination for new home buyers, pairing Schell Brothers' innovative, highly personalized home options with loanDepot's seamless borrowing experience, powered by its proprietary mello™ technology.

Through this new joint venture, Schell Brothers, a premier builder of energy efficient new homes in Delaware and Virginia, will have access to loanDepot's industry-leading lending platform. "We are thrilled to partner with a builder that is well known for its dedication to maximizing customer happiness, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to provide them with yet another arena in which they can exceed their customers' expectations," said Dan Peña, executive vice president of national joint ventures for loanDepot.

The partnership with Schell Brothers, whose unique homes offer a variety of architectural styles and innovative home plans, strongly aligns with loanDepot's vision to deliver personalized superlative, seamless borrowing experiences to its customers.

"Henlopen Mortgage helps home buyers achieve their dream of homeownership in a seamless and pleasing way," said Mark Jones, who will lead Henlopen Mortgage as vice president of regional production. "Whether it's their first home purchase or their fiftieth, we're here to ensure that their experience is exceptional in every way."

Jon Horner, general counsel for Schell Brothers concurred. "We're excited to have the finest fintech platform in the industry to give our customers a hassle-free homebuying experience," Horner said, adding, "Both our customers and stakeholders will enjoy innumerable benefits from the Henlopen Mortgage joint venture partnership."

About loanDepotloanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, and partner business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the Company has funded more than $300 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its team members live and work, loanDepot has donated millions of dollars to support a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently giving more than $2.5 million to help with COVID-relief efforts for first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans nationwide.

About Schell Brothers Schell Brothers is a premier builder of new homes, offering unsurpassed quality and curb appeal. Our team is dedicated to maximizing happiness, creating a vibrant culture and providing an exceptional home buying experience for each customer. Specializing in new home construction, Schell Brothers offers a variety of architectural styles, innovative home plans and extensive personalization. Our team is creative, knowledgeable and fun and we're proud to be recognized as a leader among homebuilders in our area. For more information, visit www.schellbrothers.com .

