Loaded With Creamy & Delicious Flavors, This Side Dish Is Taking Center Plate

OPELOUSAS, La., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn one popular side dish into a full and flavorful meal! These Creamy Creole Loaded Potatoes by @MandaJessPanda are the perfect meal, with sausage, shrimp and Tony Chachere's ® Creole seasonings, they are truly loaded with flavor.

CREAMY CREOLE LOADED POTATOES

INGREDIENTSTony's More Spice Seasoning, to Taste4 Tablespoons Tony's 30-Minute Seafood Marinade20 Colossal Shrimp, PeeledOlive Oil5 Large Russet Potatoes1 Kielbasa Sausage Link (14 Ounces), Cut into Cubes½ Small Red Pepper, Diced1 Stick Butter½ Cup Sour Cream1 Cup White Cheddar Cheese, Shredded1 Cup Milk1 Tablespoon Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Dressing½ Cup Tony's Alfredo SauceGreen Onions or Chives, Sliced and to Taste

PREPARATIONPrep Time: 25 MinutesCook Time: 75 MinutesServes: 3-5

In a large bowl, combine Tony's 30-Minute Seafood Marinade and 1 teaspoon of Tony's More Spice Seasoning with defrosted shrimp and allow them to marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. (Marinate longer for a more intense flavor.) Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash and dry potatoes. Poke holes around them and rub with olive oil. Bake potatoes for about 1 hour until cooked through. Remove them from the oven, but leave the oven on and lower the heat to 350°F - they will go back in later. While the potatoes are cooking, heat a medium-sized, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add kielbasa sausage and pepper and cook until lightly browned. Set aside. In the same pan, add the marinated shrimp and cook for about 2 minutes on each side. Set aside. Once the potatoes are cooked, slice them in half and scoop the centers out into a bowl, leaving a little behind against the skins to keep them sturdy. Once the potato insides are scooped into the bowl, add Tony's More Spice seasoning, to taste, then butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, milk and Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Dressing. Combine and mash it all together until it reaches your desired creaminess. Lay your potato shells out onto a pan. Scoop the mashed potato mixture evenly into each potato skin. Spoon the sausage and pepper mixture on top, then drizzle the Tony's Alfredo Sauce over each of them. Top each potato with 2 shrimp, then sprinkle the top with a little extra Tony's More Spice Seasoning. Bake at 350°F for about 15 minutes or until warmed through. Top with sliced green onions or chives and enjoy!

NOTE:The cooked shrimp can be added after the potatoes bake for the second time to ensure they don't overcook.

About Tony Chachere's ® Tony Chachere's ® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's ® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's ® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

