LMS365 Transforms On-Demand Learning Through Microsoft 365 And Teams

AARHUS, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 has added new capabilities to its learning platform to improve navigation, accessibility and security. These latest enhancements build on the company's commitment to providing customers with a seamless training experience through Microsoft Teams and Office 365, the company announced today.

The shift to remote work, coupled with digital transformation, has increased demand for a more skilled workforce. Global Workplace Analytics estimates that by 2021, 25-30% of the total workforce will be working from home. To support these changes, organizations require a modern classroom experience that makes learning intuitive and provides employees necessary training quickly and easily. LMS365 has enhanced its platform to meet these needs, with an improved course plan overview, updated navigation capabilities and added privacy and security controls. More information is available here.

The new and improved LMS365 cloud-based learning management service includes:

Re-designed personal training dashboard: Optimized to seamlessly match the Microsoft Teams user interface. The updated dashboard provides a clear and easy overview of each individual learner's required coursework, making it easier for learners to complete training benchmarks.

Optimized to seamlessly match the Microsoft Teams user interface. The updated dashboard provides a clear and easy overview of each individual learner's required coursework, making it easier for learners to complete training benchmarks. New privacy configurations: Options to disable access to learner details for line managers and course administrators provides organizations with better means to control the privacy of personal information for compliance requirements.

Options to disable access to learner details for line managers and course administrators provides organizations with better means to control the privacy of personal information for compliance requirements. Improved accessibility : Learners can now easily enroll in training from the Course and Training Plan homepage, using a screen reader or a keyboard.

: Learners can now easily enroll in training from the Course and Training Plan homepage, using a screen reader or a keyboard. Microsoft Exchange integration option: Supports OAuth and two-factor authentication for enhanced security.

Supports OAuth and two-factor authentication for enhanced security. Improved administrative interface: Upgrades to the admin user interface and API key management provide better ease of use and navigation.

Upgrades to the admin user interface and API key management provide better ease of use and navigation. Ability to pin training or course catalog tab in Teams channels: Team members can easily pin a training or course catalog tab within their project channel to direct the team's attention to relevant content.

Flemming Goldbach, vice president of product, LMS365 , said:"On-demand learning is crucial for today's businesses, especially as the need for a more skilled workforce grows. Organizations require digital learning experiences that make it easy for learners in the modern workplace to access the training they need and to ensure participation. Our full-scale learning platform delivers seamless functionality and high ease of use for both administrators and learners. LMS365 continues to innovate with new enhancements to meet the needs of businesses and the workforce today."

About LMS365:LMS365 has 700+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Office 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

