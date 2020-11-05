LMN Releases 20.11 With Updates To Customer Portal, Estimating

LMN rolls out new product releases and technology updates to help users run their landscape business more efficiently. Proposal e-signatures, custom work requests, and estimate dashboards help landscape businesses win more jobs and boost productivity.

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When customers speak, LMN listens. After a year of uncertainty for many landscape business owners worldwide, LMN took time during COViD-19 to address the wants and needs of its landscape business users. In preparation for the upcoming season, LMN has announced its 20.11 product updates that include feature enhancements to make running a landscape or lawn care business easier from start to finish.

Listening to the Landscape Industry

"We took this opportunity to listen to what our customers were saying," said LMN Chief Technology Officer Mike Lysecki on the 20.11 release. "We are constantly working on evolving the software to better meet the needs of our customers, so this was an opportunity to address some of the issues or missing pieces business owners told us they needed. We think LMN users will appreciate the efficiency these updates will provide when it comes to scaling their businesses."

Big Ticket Items for LMN 20.11

LMN launched the Customer Portal https://golmn.com/customerportal/ in early 2020 to help landscape business owners manage their customer experience in one place. With the 20.11 release, some of the Customer Portal features have been updated based on customer feedback.

Proposal E-signatures and Approvals

Customers can now digitally approve proposals with e-signatures through the Customer Portal.

Customer Work Requests

New two-way communication between contractors and their customers.

Portal Activity Notifications

Keep track of Customer Portal activities within one spot. View customer invites, proposal approvals, change requests, and comments.

Estimate Dashboards

Help identify the most profitable work and biggest opportunities so landscape businesses can focus on bidding the right jobs.

In addition, a new and extensive list of Industry Standard Templates has been added, allowing users to import to their catalog and adjust items accordingly to suit their cost and prices, expediting the implementation and adoption of estimating for contractors.

More on these features and other 20.11 Product Release updates: https://golmn.com/20-11-product-release/

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is a leading SaaS provider of business management software for landscape and snow business professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals every day across Canada and the US. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

