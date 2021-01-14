LMN Integrates SiteOne Landscape Supply In 2021 Software Update

Landscape businesses looking to grow in 2021 can tap into SiteOne's material catalog, the green industry's number one destination for supplies, tools, and maintenance products. This new feature will make tracking and ordering supplies more manageable and efficient for landscape contractors and business owners all within LMN, the industry's leading landscape business management software.

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN ( http://golmn.com), North America's largest B2B software company for the green industry, has announced a new integration with SiteOne Landscape Supply to help users run their business more efficiently. Landscape contractors save time and money through LMN's SaaS landscape management software by loading materials and pricing directly from SiteOne. The new feature is currently available for U.S. users and will be available in Canada in the future.

"The SiteOne integration is exciting and incredibly beneficial for our LMN users," said Mark Bradley, CEO and Co-founder of LMN. "Allowing an easier way for LMN users to update their materials and pricing directly with SiteOne keeps us on target to help landscape businesses grow in 2021."

Efficiency and Profitability for LandscapersLMN users can order directly from their local SiteOne branch within their LMN account. To keep business owners running efficiently, materials uploaded from SiteOne to the LMN dashboard will be readily available for contractors to adjust the description, shipping, warranty factors, and markups to determine the price to charge customers and keep estimates profitable.

"We are thrilled to be working with LMN, another leader in the green industry," said SiteOne CEO Doug Black. "Together we hope to make 2021 the best year yet for landscape and lawn care professionals in the U.S."

LMN Software Integrates SiteOne MaterialsWith LMN's SiteOne integration, users can access several new features that will create a seamless experience between both platforms, including:

Users can log into their SiteOne account from their LMN dashboard.

Contractors have the option to select materials from the SiteOne catalog to update and import into LMN.

Pricing from SiteOne is contractor specific.

"We serve over ten-thousand businesses through LMN," said Mike Lysecki, Chief Technology Officer of LMN, "and we repeatedly heard from users that SiteOne was the primary vendor they used for materials and supplies. Adding this feature to the LMN software will make it far easier for our users to estimate with accurate pricing and to order/procure materials after the estimates have been approved."

About SiteOneSiteOne Landscape Supply is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and in Canada. Our customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in designing, installing, maintaining lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces.

About LMNSince its founding in 2009, LMN has helped its customers create over $30 billion worth of estimates, capture 50 million individual clock-ins, and support more than 85,000 employees daily through the LMN software. Visit www.golmn.com.

