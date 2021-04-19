LMC No. 8 On NMHC's Top 50 Developers List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced it has been recognized as the eighth-largest developer of multifamily housing, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council's 2021 Top 50 Developers list.

This marks the seventh consecutive year LMC has finished in the Top 10 of the prestigious developers list. Despite the pandemic, LMC started 3,646 apartment homes in 2020, following a record year for the company in 2019 when it started 6,726 new homes. LMC was also recognized on NMHC's Top 25 Builders 2021 list at No. 15.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized as one of the top developers and builders in the country, and this distinction is a direct reflection of the unyielding and innovative efforts of our incredible team members throughout a challenging year," said Todd Farrell, president of LMC. "Our commitment to developing and building top-quality apartment homes never wavered and the recognition from NMHC, alongside our most respected peers in the industry, is a testament to our resolve and dedication as a company."

LMC made a fifth straight appearance on the Top 25 Builders list. As a general contractor, LMC started 3,348 homes in 2020 amid the global health crisis, marking only a slight decline from the company's highest-ever building year in 2019.

The NMHC Top 50 is a collection of the National Multifamily Housing Council's authoritative rankings of the nation's 50 largest apartment developers, 50 largest apartment owners, 50 largest apartment managers, 25 largest builders and 10 largest syndicators. NMHC began its annual rankings of developers and builders/general contractors in 2015.

The communities on which LMC broke ground in 2020 include Residences at Kierland ( Scottsdale, Ariz.), The Emery ( Emeryville, Calif.), Cormac ( Charleston, S.C.), Spectra ( Seattle), Artem ( Miami), 360 Acoma ( Denver), Emblem at Grayson ( Atlanta), Towne ( Nashville, Tenn.), and Winslow ( San Diego).

About LMCLMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (LEN) - Get Report, is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

