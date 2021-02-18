LMC Garners National Online Reputation Distinction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced that six LMC communities were recognized in the 2020 Elite 1% ORA Power Rankings. One of the communities, Chicago-based Marlowe, also received recognition for a similar honor by Ellis Partners in Management, underscoring a successful year for LMC with regard to resident satisfaction.

Most notably, Palmera, based in Doral, Fla., scored 97 of a possible 100 and placed No. 20 overall among more than 120,000 properties in the ORA Power Rankings, which is an aggregation of scores across several review sites for properties nationwide. Average scores in the J Turner Research-powered rankings are approximately 65 of 100.

Fellow Florida community The Whitney ( Flagler Village) scored 93 to join Palmera on the prestigious Elite 1% list. Marlowe checked in a 94, joining additional LMC communities Denizen ( Portland; 92), Lumen at Tysons (Tysons, Va.; 90) and The 23 ( Dallas; 90).

"To be recognized in the top 1% of all communities in the nation is a genuinely impressive achievement, and we're certainly humbled to have six communities on the Elite 1% list," said JoAnn Blaylock, president of LMC Living. "In the case of Palmera, the achievement is even more remarkable considering the community is still in the middle of lease-up. This is certainly a testament to our savvy and hardworking operations and marketing teams, who have made reputation management a top priority."

Palmera began leasing in late spring of 2020 in Doral, a Miami suburb. The midrise community consists of 440 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with a variety of sleek floor plans and a 2,300-square-foot elevated work lounge. The pet-friendly community, which meets green building standards, also features two dog parks. The Whitney began leasing in the fall of 2018 in eclectic Flagler Village. The two-tower high-rise is located amidst one of the most desirable locales in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Marlowe started leasing in the spring of 2018 in Chicago's vibrant River North neighborhood. The 15-story community earned designation as the city's first smart home-equipped community. Marlowe also was one of 145 communities nationwide to earn a 2020 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys, which assesses resident feedback across five touch points—lead conversion, move-in, maintenance, pre-renewal and move-out.

Denizen is another of LMC's 2020 lease-ups, having opened its doors in Portland's Kern's neighborhood in the fall. Lumen at Tysons is a 32-story high-rise that welcomed first residents in 2019 in Northern Virginia. The community features a refined suite of amenities, including a rooftop pool and community lounge with stunning views. The 23, a high-rise in the Victory Park neighborhood of Dallas, offers a walkable downtown lifestyle surrounded by an abundance of retail and entertainment options. The community, which began leasing in 2017, also features a 750-seat movie theater.

"We couldn't be more proud of the community teams at each of these locations," Blaylock said. "These associates have truly embodied LMC's mission to create an unmatched resident experience. Their willingness to go above and beyond has certainly not gone unrecognized."

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (LEN) - Get Report, is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact Marlena DeFalcoLinnellTaylor Marketing303-682-3943 marlena@linnelltaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmc-garners-national-online-reputation-distinction-301231017.html

SOURCE LMC