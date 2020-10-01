LMC Announces Start Of Preleasing At Odin Apartments

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at Odin, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the increasingly popular Northeast neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Odin, which features 335 apartment homes and nearly 8,000 square feet of retail space, includes a 12-story high-rise and five-story midrise building in a highly walkable and bikeable downtown locale. The community is equipped with work-from-home spaces as part of plush array of common-area amenities, including a flexible lounge to cater to the ever-prominent remote worker. Odin offers virtual leasing options and will welcome its first residents in the fall.

"Odin is unique in how it complements another of our developments in the immediate area," said Megan Glover, LMC's development manager for Odin and NordHaus. "Nearby NordHaus has been highly successful, and we look forward to adding to our presence in one of the most artistic, energetic locales in the city. We remain bullish on the Minneapolis market, which continues to thrive and offer a wide variety of attractions for residents."

Located at 401 1 st Avenue NE, Odin is situated a short distance east of the Mississippi River in a vibrant neighborhood filled with art galleries, museums, craft breweries and a mix of modern and longstanding restaurants and shops. The site features a Walk Score of 93, a Bike Score of 97, and residents will have commuter-friendly access to many key locales across the metropolitan area. The community is one block removed from key thoroughfare Hennepin Avenue, and several transit options are within a short distance of the community, including an adjacent bus stop.

The Northeast Minneapolis Arts District is located just over two miles to the north and the University of Minnesota less than three miles east. UMN is one of the market's largest employers along with Target, US Bank, Wells Fargo and others, and the Central Business District is within a five-minute drive. Additional nearby attractions include Guthrie Theater, Mill City Museum, Target Field, Target Center and Minneapolis Stone Arch Bridge.

Odin offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available and an average square footage of 837. Apartment interiors are delivered with stainless steel appliances, slow-close cabinets and drawers, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pendant and under-cabinet lighting, wood-laminate flooring and walk-in closets. Each home has its own heating and cooling unit and operable windows. Bathrooms are equipped with high-end, hotel-inspired vanities with open shelving, walk-in showers and tile surrounds in baths and showers.

Community features include an amenity deck that contains a swimming pool with cabanas, lounge, fire pits and grill stations. A clubroom sits adjacent to the amenity deck and includes a lounge, bar, kitchen, fireplace and games. Additional community amenities include a sky terrace with downtown views, state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio equipment and a cross-fit area, separate group fitness/yoga studio and an outdoor rooftop dog run with snowmelt system for winter use. Residents also have access to digital package lockers with cold storage, bike lounge with repair station, bike storage and rentable storage units.

Odin marks LMC's fourth development in the Minneapolis area, joining NordHaus, Indigo at BCS and Onyx Edina.

