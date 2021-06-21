LMC Announces Preleasing At Triangle Square Apartments

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at Triangle Square Apartments, a luxury mixed-use apartment community in the popular Bucktown neighborhood of northern Chicago.

The seven-story midrise community features 298 apartment homes for rent and 21,223 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The leasing office is open and pre-leasing has started with move-ins beginning in July.

"Bucktown has a diverse mix of dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation spaces with waterfront access, and we are excited to expand our portfolio in this world-class city," said Peter Chmielewski, divisional president of the Central region for LMC. "Triangle Square Apartments offers residents upgraded living spaces with a one-of-a-kind outdoor amenity deck along the vibrant North Branch Corridor and complement one of Chicago's most exciting neighborhoods."

Situated at 2155 N. Elston Avenue, Triangle Square Apartments puts residents within walking distance of the Chicago River and many local eateries and shops. Lincoln Park is a short bike ride or walk to the east, giving residents easy access to Chicago's largest park and gorgeous lakefront views. Residents can also experience the best of eclectic, upscale urban neighborhoods in Bucktown where art galleries, local breweries abound as well as Logan Square with its boutique shopping, coffee shops and bars - all while being able to enjoy nearby neighborhood parks or spots to relax along the river and lake.

Residents are close to major thoroughfares Kennedy Expressway, North Avenue and Lake Shore Drive to access some of Chicago's most iconic and popular attractions. The Metra Clybourn is within walking distance, providing a commuter-friendly location for residents to easily access other parts of the city without a personal vehicle.

Triangle Square Apartments offers studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom apartment homes ranging from 464 to 1,413 square feet. Apartment homes feature spacious floor plans, pebble oak plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes in kitchens, pendant kitchen lighting, matte black plumbing fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in WiFi and frameless glass showers with tile surrounds. Select homes offer private balconies or terraces, pantries, wine racks, under-cabinet lighting and walk-in closets.

Residents at Triangle Square Apartments can enjoy a 30,000-square-foot outdoor amenity deck with grills, bocce ball, fire pits and hammocks. The community also features a pool with downtown Chicago skyline views, catering kitchen, billiards space, co-working space, a dog run and state-of-the-art fitness center with a TRX bridge, treadmills, climbmill and virtual bike coaches. Residents will also have access to package lockers, bike storage, additional storage lockers and dry-cleaning lockers.

Triangle Square Apartments is directly adjacent to a separate seven-story residential condominium building featuring homes for sale and a two-story commercial building, both being developed by Belgravia Group.

Triangle Square Apartments marks the eighth Chicagoland development for LMC - joining Marlowe in the River North, The Fynn in Elmhurst, The Emerson in Oak Park, Brook on Janes in Bolingbrook, Gateway in the West Loop, Tapestry Glenview in Glenview, and Tapestry Naperville in Naperville.

About LMCLMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (LEN) - Get Report, is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under predevelopment that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably. www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact Marlena DeFalcoLinnellTaylor Marketing303-682-3943 marlena@linnelltaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmc-announces-preleasing-at-triangle-square-apartments-301316138.html

SOURCE LMC