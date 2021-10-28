LMBPN® Publishing's Founder And Author Michael Anderle To Speak At The 2021 Sharjah Book Fair

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in digital book publishing, announces that LMBPN® founder and author Michael Anderle has been invited to speak at the world-renowned Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2021, which will run from November 3 to November 13.

The fair's motto this year is "There's always a right book." It will feature several notable speakers, including Tanzanian author and keynote speaker Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature. Other global speakers include: from India, author Amitav Ghosh, Spanish author Alex Pina, creator of Netflix's hit Spanish crime series Money Heist, and Chris Gardner, author of The Pursuit of Happyness. Additionally, As part of the SIBF, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is organizing the National Libraries Summit on November 8 and 9 and Dr. Carla Hayden Librarian of Congress will keynote the conference.

Anderle has sold over four million books in multiple languages worldwide under his name and as a collaborator with other well-known authors. He has quickly gained a large global fan following and is well-known in the indie author community as a key opinion leader. His knowledge and expertise in the sci-fi and fantasy genres will be integral during SIBF as he takes part in a panel focused on foresight and the prediction of new innovations and how fiction writing can cross time and foresee future realities. Anderle will speak to attendees from around the world about trends and practices that might develop decades or centuries from now and how readers can escape into the future, learn, and be entertained.

Anderle said, "I have always been passionate about writing stories that readers want to read and re-read. Stories that describe a future where technology is used for the benefit of humanity. As a boy growing up in Houston, Texas, I never thought my passion for writing would allow me the opportunity to take part in such a prestigious event with such notable authors. I am honored to have been asked to participate in the SIBF and look forward to representing an indie author's point of view."

Michael Anderle— Anderle is a Dragon Award* finalist as co-author with Craig Martelle for Best Military Science Fiction novel of the year in 2018. As an independent author, Anderle is usually ranked in the top hundred authors in the Amazon store, and in 2017, Apple* news posted an article by BookRiot* naming Mr. Anderle among the top twenty fan-favorite independent authors. Mr. Anderle is considered an industry expert and was asked to speak or lead industry panels at conferences such as WorldCon, DragonCon, and 20Booksto50K®. Mr. Anderle has also been featured in industry podcasts, television network cultural programs, and major publications such as Publisher's Weekly*.

Sharjah Book Fair 2021: The SIBF has been held for the past forty years. This year, approximately fifteen hundred publishers from eighty-three countries will participate. Egypt will have the largest number of attendees, with 293 publishing houses represented. The UAE will have the second-highest number at 240. Spain will be represented by fourteen companies, including Lantia, the publisher of Publishers Weekly en Español . Cameroon, Colombia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe will be participating for the first time. Sessions will examine how the International Publishers Association (IPA)'s International Sustainable Publishing and Industry Resilience (Inspire) initiative is supporting industry recovery from the coronavirus crisis, look at Arabic markets around the world, discuss the boom in independent publishing and digital education in Africa, and highlight the work of publishers from Spain, this year's guest of honor country. For more information about the SIBF, visit www.sibf.com

LMBPN® Publishing—Founded in November 2015, the company's mission is to publish stories people want to read and provide opportunities for and support to their authors and the overall indie community. LMBPN strives to establish its brand in multiple markets, achieve financial success, and be socially responsible. The company's loyal global fan base consistently propels LMBPN's books to Amazon.com, Inc.'s top ranks, and its digital catalog includes over a thousand titles, many of which are among the thousand bestselling books on Amazon.com. Over two hundred titles are available on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio, and more than four hundred titles have been licensed for audio through partners including Blackstone Publishing*, Dreamscape Media*, Graphic Audio*, Recorded Books*, Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio*. For more information about the company, visit http://LMBPN.com or contact Judith.Anderle@LMBPN.com

