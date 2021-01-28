Lloyd W. Brown, II Elected Chair Of The Executive Leadership Council

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd W. Brown, II, Corporate Community Reinvestment Act officer for Citigroup, has been elected chair of The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders. The ELC's purpose is to open pathways of opportunities for senior Black executives to positively impact business and society. The organization works to increase the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives, and board members. It is also focused on building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders through its formal leadership development programs.

Brown's term as chair extends through the ELC annual meeting in December 2022. He succeeds Tonie Leatherberry, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP (retired), who served as ELC board chair through the last annual meeting on December 18, 2020.

"I am honored to serve as chair of The ELC at this pivotal time when the organization's purpose and mission have never been more relevant," Brown says. "For more than three decades, The ELC has advocated for executive leadership opportunities for its members and served as a singular resource to CEOs, corporate boards, investors, and policymakers."

Brown currently leads Citigroup's CRA Regulatory Group. As Corporate CRA officer, he works with business heads across the firm to establish CRA lending, investment, and service goals, which exceed $10 billion annually. He joined Citigroup in 2009 as its CRA executive and is the longest serving corporate CRA officer in the firm's history. Brown has partnered with three successive Citibank, N.A. chief executive officers to co-lead the CRA & Fair Lending Management Committee.

"On behalf of Citi, I extend my congratulations and full support to Lloyd Brown as chair of The ELC," says Citi CEO Michael Corbat. "Citi proudly supports The ELC's vital work and Lloyd is ideally suited to advance its enduring mission. We know he will represent The ELC just as well as he has represented our firm."

Brown's current board service also includes CALIBR Global Leadership Network (Governance Committee) and the National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders (co-chair, Racial Equity Task Force). He also serves as vice chair of the Consumer Bankers Association's Community Reinvestment Committee, where he will become committee chair in November 2021. He is past board president of the Metropolitan Black Bar Association, chairman emeritus for the New York City Mission Society, and board chair emeritus for the Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City. He is a long-standing member of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, NY.

He is a graduate of Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and Rutgers University School of Law with a Juris Doctor. Brown is admitted to practice law in New York, New Jersey, and before the United States Supreme Court.

Brown heads the executive committee of The ELC Board of Directors, which includes Ed Dandridge, senior vice president of Boeing as vice chair; Valerie I. Rainford, CEO of Elloree Talent Strategies as secretary; and Sena Kwawu, senior vice president of Frontdoor as treasurer.

Effective February 1, 2021, The ELC Board of Directors includes Nancy Armand, Gena Ashe, Kimberly A. Blackwell, Gerald T. Charles Jr., Shaundra Clay, William P. Gipson, Thomas R. Harvey, Marc A. Howze, Janice Innis-Thompson, Gale V. King, Kenneth B. Robinson, Roy Weathers, and Jeffrey G. Webster. Two ex-officio directors are Tonie Leatherberry and The ELC's Interim CEO Crystal E. Ashby.

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

