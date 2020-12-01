Lleida.net Foresees That 85 Per Cent Of The Contracts Will Be Digital After The Coronavirus Pandemic

GENEVA and, MADRID, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net, the Spanish technology services company (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN), foresees a new boom in digital contracting and notification services once the health measures caused by COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed.

According to a report that will be presented in the GENEVA MIDCAP EVENT 2020, held today and tomorrow in the Swiss city, the company expects that from next year, at least 85 per cent of the total contracts will be made online.

After the blow experienced by economies around the world as a result of the pandemic, a delay in all types of payments is expected. This wave of claims will lead to new contracts for digital signature services.

"The change in the way companies contract and notify will be permanent, and the electronic signature industry as a whole will be strengthened in the coming quarters," explained analysts from the company.

According to the company's presentation, which will be sent to investment funds and other Swiss institutional investors, Lleida.net expects that for each new contract, corporations will secure a total of at least five communications with their clients.

These communications will be a combination of certified emails and certified SMS.

Likewise, the use of certified communications between governments and citizens is expected to grow, for example, concerning the payment of taxes.

"The digitalization of the economy is here to stay, and any relationship between consumers and companies will tend to be digital. No vaccine is going to change that," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO, who founded company in 1995.

Lleida.net, which is listed in New York, Paris and Madrid, is the leading European company in the digital signature industry.

It has 192 patents granted worldwide for its certified electronic notification and contracting methods.

At this time, more than 50 countries on five continents have recognized the company's inventions, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Its electronic notification and contracting services are acknowledged as valid before the courts and public administrations of more than 75 countries.

In 2018, Lleida.net became the first Spanish company to obtain the eIDAS certification, which allows it to operate without barriers at European level and makes its electronic certificates admitted by default before any European court or administration.

The company shares have increased, during this year, up to 940 per cent.

In yesterday's session, its shares rose by 18.64 per cent, up to seven euros per share.

Lleida.net is listed in:

OTCQX in New York: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LLEIF/overview

BME Growth in Madrid: https://www.bmegrowth.es/esp/Ficha/LLEIDA_NET_ES0105089009.aspx

Euronext Growth in Paris: https://live.euronext.com/en/product/equities/ES0105089009-ALXP/quotes

Please download Lleida.net's company presentation at: https://investors.lleida.net/docs/medcap2020.pdf

