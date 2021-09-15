LL Flooring Partners With NFCAP To Help Build The Future Of Flooring

LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, (LL) - Get Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Report, one of the nation's largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring, today announced a partnership with the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP), in efforts to lend its resources and professional networks to help address the future need for flooring contractors and advance the profession. LL Flooring made the announcement at the annual Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) conference in Austin, Texas.

As the first national retailer to partner with the apprenticeship program, LL Flooring will connect NFCAP apprentices across the country with participating flooring contractors who will mentor the flooring industry's next generation of professional installers. LL will also be donating product, providing access to its website and marketing channels, advising on the curriculum, and providing direct financial support to grow the program.

LL Flooring is dedicated to serving its customers with a complete solution that includes both quality products and service, which is why the Company is eager to dedicate resources to help build and train a new generation of high-quality installers and contractors who take pride in their craftsmanship. A recent study found that the nationwide industry will see nearly 200,000 installers and contractors retire over the next few years.

"Installation services represent a core value we provide our customers, and we are excited to support future-facing programs like the NFCAP that are attracting and educating a new pool of installation talent," said Damien McGaugh, Senior Vice President of Sales at LL Flooring. "We have a broad LL network of professional installers and contractors who understand the importance of taking pride in quality craftsmanship, which we're eager to foster in this upcoming generation."

NFCAP is working with the Department of Labor and the National Job Corps to connect with vocational schools and training programs across the country, the goal being to reach interested young tradespeople and link them with an LL Flooring contractor to get them on the track to certification. Currently the NFCAP has apprenticeships underway in California; additionally, the program is fully approved in Texas, and it's on track for approval in Florida, Illinois, and Nevada.

According to NFCAP founder Carlos Mongalo—a second-generation flooring installer himself—the industry will benefit from more consistent quality workmanship, which can be most effectively taught through apprenticeships. With a network of highly skilled contractors, he's eager for the opportunity to reexamine the training process and build the next generation of skilled installers.

"Working with a company like LL Flooring is a huge boost for our program, and we're excited to see the networks of potential participating contractors building quickly across the country," said Mongalo. "In addition to working toward their certifications, these apprentices have the opportunity to learn vital entrepreneurial skills from experienced pro contractors and installers. With support from LL Flooring and the Job Corps, we're excited to be laying the groundwork for the upcoming generation of pro installers."

LL Flooring is one of the country's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 420 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes water-resistant vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

The National Flooring Contractor Apprenticeship Program is a nonprofit organization aimed at developing highly skilled flooring installers. The goal is to simultaneously enrich the lives of young adults by giving them access to well-paying jobs while helping the flooring industry source the skilled labor that is vitally needed in the current market. To help solve the issues posed by the impending shortage of installers and contractors, NFCAP is working with corporations and federal programs to recruit and train a new workforce across the country.

