LKQ Corporation Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

CHICAGO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report outlining the Company's ongoing focus on responsible environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices.

"We are excited to release our inaugural Sustainability Report, which signifies our commitment to further enhance our ESG practices across our global operations," noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our founding in 1998, environmental stewardship has been ingrained in our culture, highlighted by LKQ's position as the largest global recycler of vehicles. The Sustainability Report also sets forth our ongoing social and governance focus, including demonstrating how we are promoting diversity, employee training and safety. The report reaffirms our mission of building strong partnerships with our employees and the communities in which we operate."

Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated: "We firmly believe that there is a strong link between corporate responsibility and financial performance, and the release of our first sustainability report reinforces our commitment to create long-term value for our stockholders. Additionally, by formally embedding ESG principles into our culture and decision-making process, we are confident that LKQ will generate positive outcomes for all its stakeholders."

We recognize the value in providing our stakeholders with transparent ESG disclosure using globally recognized standards and have utilized the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards to report our ESG progress.

The Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at: http://investor.lkqcorp.com/sustainability

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements and information in this press release and in the Sustainability Report that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of such Act.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our outlook, guidance, expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions and strategies. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including those identified below. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from the events or results predicted or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those disclosed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available on our investor relations website at lkqcorp.com and on the SEC website at sec.gov.

Contact

Joseph P. BoutrossVice President, Investor RelationsLKQ Corporation(312) 621-2793 jpboutross@lkqcorp.com