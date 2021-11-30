LKQ Corporation Announces Inaugural 'LKQ Cares Holiday Vote' Charitable Program

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation today announced its inaugural 'LKQ Cares Holiday Vote' charitable program commencing on Giving Tuesday, November 30, 2021, running through December 12, 2021. LKQ has committed to donating $500,000 to the following philanthropic organizations, with a portion of donations to be determined by votes submitted by LKQ stakeholders:

"I am thrilled to announce our first ever 'LKQ Cares Holiday Vote' - a unique program that engages all of our stakeholders and gives them a voice in determining how LKQ donations are allocated in support of important global charitable organizations," said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At LKQ, we are always looking for impactful ways to raise the bar in helping those in need within our communities and on a global scale, and this program is a great example."

As part of this program, each of the organizations will receive an initial $10,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $400,000 in funds to be determined based on votes from LKQ employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders. The Company expects all donations to be paid by January 2022.

To participate in the LKQ Cares Holiday Vote program and submit votes, please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VRPGQW3.

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

