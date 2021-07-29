LKQ Corporation Announces $1 Billion Increase In Stock Repurchase Program; Total Authorized Now $2 Billion Through October 2024

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $1 billion increase and a two year extension to its stock repurchase program, raising the aggregate authorization under the program to $2 billion and authorizing repurchases through October 25, 2024. Since initiating the stock repurchase plan in October 2018, 25.0 million shares have been repurchased for a total consideration of $830 million through June 30, 2021.

Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of LKQ Corporation, stated: "The expanded stock repurchase program reflects our continued confidence in the Company's future performance, long-term cash flow generation and the success of the program. The strength of our business, balance sheet, capacity for strategic investments, and disciplined approach to capital allocation positions us to deliver on our commitment of driving stockholder value creation."

Under the repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase shares in the open market as well as in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and the amount of any repurchases of common stock will be determined by LKQ management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program will be effected in compliance with SEC Rule 10b-18 and other applicable legal requirements. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Stock purchased as part of this program will be held as treasury stock.

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

