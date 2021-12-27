LIZHI Inks In-car Audio Partnership With Luxury Smart Electric Vehicle Brand HiPhi

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, announced that it has partnered with luxury smart electric vehicle brand HiPhi on in-car audio technology and has already integrated LIZHI's in-car audio products into HiPhi vehicles' in-car entertainment systems.

HiPhi is a new automotive brand by Human Horizons that leverages collaborative innovation with users in order to develop the ultimate luxury smart electric vehicle. HiPhi X, the company's first mass-produced flagship model, was launched nationwide in May this year and already serves owners in more than 100 cities across China.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "We are delighted to partner with HiPhi as part of our ongoing strategy to apply LIZHI's in-car products to a broad range of usage scenarios. We hope this partnership will enhance the in-car entertainment experience for HiPhi vehicle owners, while also bringing LIZHI's outstanding podcast content and immersive audio experience to a wider audience.

"Recently, LIZHI Podcast rolled out functions suited for in-car use such as voice search and voice control, allowing users to utilize voice activation for our audio products - taking our products' interactive audio user experience to the next level. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our core technological capabilities, focus on the optimization and technical innovation of our in-car audio products, refine and improve our in-house DOREME real-time communication solution, broaden the range of usage scenarios for our products, and expand cooperation with automotive companies and Internet of Vehicles platforms."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users' interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

