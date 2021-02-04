LIZHI Collaborates With POP MART To Create The First Branded Podcast On LIZHI Podcast

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (LIZI) - Get Report, a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Pop Mart, a leading pop culture and entertainment company in China, to collectively create the branded podcast channel for Pop Mart.

LIZHI Podcast (also named LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) is a vertical podcast platform that engages users with high-quality curated podcast content. Through the collaboration with Pop Mart, LIZHI aims to help the branded podcast of Pop Mart reach a broader users base and increase the brand awareness.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, "We are excited about this collaboration to develop the first branded podcast channel for Pop Mart on LIZHI Podcast. Branded podcast is a new way of branding and this collaboration is an attempt of Pop Mart to use a different medium to increase its brand awareness among its audience. LIZHI looks forward to collaborating with more enterprises and brands in the future to help them reach new audiences, increase brand awareness and engage their users with curated podcast content."

Marco also believes the future of the podcast industry is promising given the uniqueness of audio compared with other mediums. He said, "We believe that podcast has potential of robust growth in the future as digital media becomes more trending. It is a unique way of learning, sharing, and expressing. Compared with video and text, audio is applicable in more diverse use scenarios. In addition, audio can be integrated into different terminals, such as vehicles. LIZHI has collaborated with some of the leading automobile companies in China to integrate our in-car podcast product into various automobile systems so that users can listen to high-quality podcasts and have an immersive listening experience in their cars."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community - a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

