Liza Koshy Debuts First-ever Activewear Collection With Fabletics

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabletics kicks off 2021 with the announcement of a brand-new collaboration with actor, producer, and entertainer Liza Koshy. The all-new Liza Koshy for Fabletics capsule is designed to reshape your expectations of activewear—so you can take on the new year in pieces that allow you to be versatile, stylish, and spontaneous. "After this last year, I know we all share a mutual goal of not going back, but rather moving forward with comfort and confidence," says Liza. "Thankfully, dressing for comfort became our new norm, and that's exactly what we created for." Her collection launches with a cinematic dance commercial, featuring Liza filming her complex choreography in reverse to underscore the theme of "No Going Back."

"I'm a big fan of how Fabletics empowers women to feel confident about themselves and their bodies," Liza says. "We designed our line with that spirit in mind—because you deserve to feel as powerful as you are and always will be." Personally named by Liza after influential figures in her life, each outfit thoughtfully fuses a streetwear-inspired aesthetic with Fabletics' signature, feel-great fabrics. Driven by a desire to celebrate each individual's unique style, the capsule emphasizes customization with must-haves like a convertible jacket, reversible sports bra, and adjustable pants. "Everybody deserves to feel empowered in our custom-created designs," says Liza. "This collection encourages your dynamic self-expression anywhere. So pop off, everyone. It's made to fit you, not to fit in."

Her highly versatile neutral palette is energized by bright neon trim, hints of reflectivity, color-blocked details, and striking prints and textures—such as marble and tie-dye. The leggings showcase several best-selling Fabletics fabrics—including PowerHold®, SculptKnit®, and Seamless—with a supremely comfortable compression level for every activity, styled with sports bras in a range of impact levels and necklines. To take you beyond the gym, the capsule includes sweatpants, joggers, and outerwear essentials, engineered with details like pockets, zips, and packable hoods.

"Since I move, dance, and vibe on the daily, I wanted a collection that works with my spur-of-the-moment lifestyle," says Liza. "I created all the styles I've been missing from my own closet, but definitely belong in anyone's drawers. It's made for everyone to rock, so let's rock this new year together."

The limited-edition Liza Koshy for Fabletics collection will be available starting January 1, 2021 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US. The assortment consists of outfits ranging in sizes from XXS-4X, with VIP prices starting at $34.95.

