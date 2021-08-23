Liz Kirby On How To Create A Breakout Wellness Brand

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, it's impossible to scroll through social media without seeing a promo for the latest CBD oil, CBD-infused mints, relief cream, or CBD-based skincare product, but the true question is, how does a consumer know which brands to trust versus which products are just riding the CBD wave?

Female founder, Liz Kirby, aims to answer this question as the brains behind the breakout wellness brand Betoken CBD, whose mission is to make adult life easier through its all-natural supplements and body care products along with its cheeky tools and quintessential accessories.

Liz's brand is more than just CBD. It's a plant-based wellness company, with each product combining CBD with other time-tested botanicals to provide targeted relief. All Betoken products are also third-party tested and verified. These test results are available directly from Betoken's website on every CBD product page, offering consumers transparency, an element that is paramount in building trust in a new industry such as CBD.

"An important way that we foster brand loyalty is through the efficacy of our products. People come back month over month because our products actually work," Liz says as to how Betoken has been able to gain marketshare within the wellness industry. It's this transparency and trust that earned Betoken the Beacon Award nomination for product launch of the year with their Hello Mellow capsules.

Perhaps equally as important is how Betoken is setting itself apart as a sustainable business. Last week Betoken launched the first of its kind Refillable CBD Program. Consumers of Betoken's capsules can now ship or bring their jars back to Betoken's Portland, Maine, store and have them refilled at a discount. Liz aims to roll out even more sustainable options for consumers in the coming months.

"As consumers, we are contributing too much to landfills annually. This program is the next step from Betoken to reduce our own impact on the environment," Liz says of her newly launched initiative.

You can catch Liz sharing endearing customer reviews, viral-worthy reels, funny yet relatable videos, and witty insights on overcoming the pitfalls and obstacles of "adulting" on Betoken CBD's social media channels.

This authentic storytelling humanizes the Betoken CBD brand and cultivates an engaged online community that's not just invested in its products but also in Liz's journey.

ABOUT BETOKEN CBD

Betoken is the only CBD company designed exclusively for grown-ups. What was once a routine morning 5k is now the source of chronic knee pain. Where falling asleep was once a matter of head hitting pillow, it's now a tossing and turning fiasco. Products are formulated to help people sleep, chill, and feel better.

ABOUT LIZ KIRBY

The Kirby family lives in southern Maine. Liz is a former attorney and has been a CBD entrepreneur since 2018.

