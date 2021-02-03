LIVSN's EcoTrek Trail Pants Raise $100k On Kickstarter In Under 12 Hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVSN Designs ( https://livsndesigns.com ), an outdoor apparel brand focused on creating durable outdoor clothing for those who value experiences more than stuff, is proud to announce that - in under 12 hours - it crushed its fundraising goal for the EcoTrek Trail pants.

Explore all the details of the new EcoTrek pants on Kickstarter: http://1.kickto.link/8VqQ0V5/.

The new EcoTreks are water-resistant, sweat-wicking, quick-drying pants perfect for hiking, biking, camping, climbing, cycling or playing in wet, hot, and cold environments, and the modern fit and style also makes them an ideal everyday pant. The EcoTreks use the same fit and many of the features of LIVSN's popular Flex Canvas pants, with the addition of an internal drawstring waistband and an expanded zippered phone pocket on the thigh.

True to LIVSN's mission, these all-weather, all-activity pants are so versatile they're designed to replace multiple pairs of jeans, slacks and outdoor pants with a single pair without compromising style, functionality or comfort. And the new pants provide LIVSN's borderline crazy attention to detail, including double needle flat felled seams, reinforcements at every common failure point, and construction refinement throughout.

"After having worked on the EcoTrek pants for months and months, it's a huge honor to see the outpouring of people supporting our next product," said Andrew Gibbs-Dabney, founder and CEO, LIVSN Designs. "Many of the people who backed the EcoTrek Kickstarter are the same people who helped get LIVSN off the ground, and that means the world to us. We design products that our customers ask for and that we are confident have a place in the market, and it's clear that the EcoTrek pants fit that model. I can't wait until they start arriving to our customers and friends in September so they can put the EcoTreks to the test day-to-day."

The EcoTrek pants are available in Olive, Caramel, and Charcoal, and in a range of sizes up to 40x34 in waist/inseam.

Suitable for all seasons, the fabric is specifically engineered to draw moisture away from the body, reducing body temperature and keeping you cool when it's warm, while high thermal insulation helps to keep you warm on when it's cold.

The proprietary fabric used in the EcoTrek pants, Blue Ocean Nylon, is a synthetic nylon thread made from 70% ocean waste specifically buoys recovered within 100 miles of the fabric mill, and LIVSN has eliminated all single-use plastics from its packaging.

The EcoTrek pants are expected to be delivered to Kickstarter backers in September, 2021.

About LIVSN Designs: LIVSN is an outdoor brand focused on making versatile apparel designed to last longer. LIVSN combines technical features and durable construction with modern styling to create lasting clothing that facilitates a life of adventure. Replace throwaway items with well-designed pieces to remove clutter and create space for living. Keep what matters. https://www.livsndesigns.com .

