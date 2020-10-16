Livongo Signs Strategic Partnership With GuideWell Accelerating Care Delivery To Vulnerable Populations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ( GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, announced a strategic agreement today with Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO) the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives.

Florida Blue, a GuideWell subsidiary and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan of Florida, will provide access to Livongo for Diabetes to select members.

Access to Livongo for Diabetes will be provided through GuideWell's consumer engagement solution, Onlife Health, which helps guide health plan members through their health care journeys.

Florida Blue currently offers Teladoc Health's general medicine virtual program to Florida Blue members and is expanding this service offering to include behavioral health in 2021. In August, Teladoc Health and Livongo announced a planned merger agreement to create the global leader in consumer-centered virtual care.

"Offering tools and resources that improve access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical," said Pat Geraghty, President and CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue. "Beyond the pandemic, the expectations of the consumer experience and care delivery are forever changed. With Teladoc, we have experienced the clear benefits of virtual care and through a new partnership with Livongo, we are excited to offer additional resources for diabetes management that provides the tools for members to manage their health on their terms. "

Together, Teladoc and Livongo will offer select Florida Blue members living with diabetes an end-to-end virtual care experience including connected devices, advanced data science, and telehealth - all via the Onlife Health platform. By integrating Teladoc's best-in-class virtual care platform with Livongo's highly sophisticated capabilities to aggregate data and provide useful insights to members in real time, the combined entity will provide health consumers a single access point for whole-person care regardless of clinical situation, driving better health outcomes and lower costs.

"Livongo is proud to partner with Florida Blue to provide our proven chronic condition management solution to Florida Blue members," said Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman. "By leveraging our reseller agreement with Teladoc Health, we were able to accelerate the collaboration, and offer our services to people in a critical moment when caring for our vulnerable populations is of the utmost importance. This innovative relationship is a great example of how we can combine technology with the empathy so critical to a great health and care experience that meets people where they are and wherever they are."

As of August 5, 2020, Livongo has more than 1,300 clients, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, health systems, government organizations, and labor unions.

About GuideWellGuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell enterprise serves 27 million people in 35 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

About LivongoLivongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI® engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livongo-signs-strategic-partnership-with-guidewell-accelerating-care-delivery-to-vulnerable-populations-301154107.html

SOURCE GuideWell