Livly Recruits Industry Veterans Becky Loker And Kim Ashley To Bolster Expansion In Multifamily

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, the leading enterprise-grade resident experience platform, announced today the hiring of distinguished multifamily veterans Becky Loker and Kim Ashley.

As Vice President of Sales, Loker will lead the company's sales efforts and the rollout of several national portfolios over the coming months.

"Becky brings invaluable experience to the Vice President of Sales position and deeply understands the technology needs of the multifamily industry," said Brian Duggan, Livly's Co-Founder & Co-CEO. "As we enter this new high-growth stage of the Company, Becky's established industry reputation, strong leadership experience, and strategic approach to building a national sales organization will further propel our ability to have the largest possible impact in the marketplace."

Becky has held several multifamily leadership positions, most recently at Tour24 (Self-guided apartment tours) and IOTAS (Smart Home Automation). Prior to this work, Becky was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Washington Post Greater Washington Publishing.

As National Sales Director, Kim Ashley will team with Loker to lead the sales organization's expansion and growth in key markets. Among other responsibilities, Kim will leverage her vast multifamily industry experience to increase awareness and adoption of the Livly Resident Experience Operating System.

During her 15-year tenure at Brook Furniture Rental, Ashley led the company's national expansion with a particular focus on the multifamily vertical. She was responsible for developing, launching, and overseeing "The Brook Advantage" sales program that opened the multifamily market for Brook, leading to a period of accelerated growth for the company. Kim's expertise in multifamily is a unique competitive advantage that she brings to Livly.

"Kim brings invaluable experience to the National Sales Director role and deeply understands the multifamily sales process, industry organizations, and NMHC Top 50. Her success and experience in multifamily are truly unrivaled and we are thrilled to have her aboard," said Duggan of the new hire.

Both professionals are active participants in multifamily industry professional organizations. Most recently, Loker served on the BOMA preparedness committee and is a current and active member of several national and local apartment associations. Similarly, Ashley has served on multiple national and regional boards and committees and currently serves on the NAA Operations, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.

