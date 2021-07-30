Livly Recruits Industry Veteran David Shaw To Bolster National Expansion In Multifamily

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, the leading enterprise-grade resident experience platform, announced today the hiring of distinguished multifamily technology veteran David Shaw.

As Director of Operations, Shaw will support the Company's expansion, including the rollout of multiple national portfolios, as well as growing partnerships to fulfill service offerings.

"David brings a wealth of invaluable experience, most notably from his time at Hello Alfred," said Brian Duggan, Livly's Co-Founder & Co-CEO. "David has a proven track record of scaling operations in the multifamily industry. We're truly thrilled to have him on board."

At Hello Alfred, Shaw was responsible for expanding the company's market presence from three to over twenty major markets in two years. During that period, Shaw oversaw all elements of the business, including customer success and support, resident services, and internal business operations.

Shaw's expertise was honed from a decade-long tenure at Starbucks where he was a District Manager responsible for the launch, growth, and continuous improvement of new store locations and product lines. Similarly, Shaw's new focus will center on the successful launch and continued performance of new nationwide multifamily properties under the Livly banner.

"The Livly arrow is pointing straight up and I see a massive opportunity to help grow the company," said Shaw. "I look forward to working alongside the team and our partners at this critical juncture for the company and the industry as a whole."

Shaw's duties as Director of Operations are effective as of July 30 th, 2021.

About Livly:

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.

With an ever-evolving client-driven tech stack and an inclusive approach to industry partnerships, Livly is quickly establishing itself as the market leading resident experience operating system.

