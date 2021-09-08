Livingstone Advises Red Ventures On Divestiture Of TechRepublic

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingstone is pleased to announce it has advised Red Ventures ("RV") on the sale of TechRepublic, a leading IT editorial and lead generation business unit within RV's CNET Media Group, to TechnologyAdvice.

For more than 20 years, TechRepublic has been a leading resource for IT and business decision-makers with innovative web, video, and audio content that reaches an impressive global community of more than 18 million registered users.

The Company's best-in-class content generation capabilities, coupled with its data-driven approach to expanding traffic sources, have enhanced TechRepublic's reputation among core audiences, driving consistent, recurring user traffic and repeating revenue.

In addition to robust independent editorial content, TechRepublic's registered members benefit from extensive proprietary and vendor-supplied content available across the TechRepublic platform, with the ability to unlock an exclusive, supplemental library of original eBooks, IT policy templates, and other tools via a TechRepublic Premium account.

" The Livingstone team was outstanding in their advice, guidance, and execution of this complex transaction," stated Murphy Clark, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Red Ventures. " They did a fantastic job navigating a highly complicated carve-out of the TechRepublic business while driving a competitive process with determination to a very successful outcome. We look forward to working with the Livingstone team again on future transactions."

TechnologyAdvice is a full-service B2B media company and leading provider of media, brand, and demand services. The acquisition will augment TechnologyAdvice's growing team in the US, the UK, Singapore, and Australia, while also growing their audience substantially. The deal further spurs TechnologyAdvice's trajectory of intense growth which began in early 2020 with the acquisition of Quinstreet's B2B media business unit.

" It was a pleasure advising Red Ventures to find an ideal partner for the TechRepublic business in TechnologyAdvice," stated Brennan Libbey, Partner at Livingstone. "TechRepublic has an outstanding reputation in the market, and I look forward to watching the brand thrive under TechnologyAdvice's guidance."

Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal counsel while Deloitte & Touche LLP provided transaction-related accounting services to Red Ventures.

