Living Life To The Fullest, Beyond 50

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging Wellness returns in person this summer as one of Nevada's most popular events geared toward the active 50-plus and young at heart. The Las Vegas-Review Journal's award-winning expo will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in the Red Rock Ballroom. The space is reserved for exhibitors and speakers covering various themes and topics, including fitness, travel, dating, and financial advice.

Aging Wellness will follow all current CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe and healthy. The City of Las Vegas will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines, GRI Labs will perform antibody tests for anyone interested, and Intermountain Healthcare will assist with temperature checks at the entrance. All guests will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering regardless of vaccination status.

Aside from open enrollment assistance, exercise demos, seminars, multiple lounges, and giveaways, the live entertainers include Opera Las Vegas, Travis Cloer of "Jersey Boys" fame, Paul Shortino of "Raiding the Rock Vault" and more. Attendees will have opportunities throughout the day to "Meet the Press" in RJ Village, where Nevada's most awarded journalists will be on hand to greet the crowd. Sports editor Bill Bradley, politics and government editor Steve Sebelius, investigative reporter and host of "Mobbed Up" podcast series, Jeff German, and Pulitzer-prize winning political editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez are among the lineup. The complete "Meet the Press" schedule is at agingwellness.com.

AgingWellness breakout sessions will showcase renowned speakers such as OptumCare's Senior Medical Director Dr. John Rhodes, Adam Goodman: "7 Steps to a Secure Retirement", and UNLV's Hui-Ting Shih: "Exercise & Fall Prevention" and others. OptumCare, the presenting sponsor, returns for a seventh straight year and gold sponsors from Intermountain Healthcare and Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

All ages are welcome. Admission and parking are free. Visit agingwellnessexpo.com to view a complete list of sponsors, exhibitors, speaker line-ups, entertainment, and more for greater detail.

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed itself from an award-winning newspaper that not only delivers local and community news but spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has successfully forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact: Melissa McCabe702-383-0469 mmccabe@reviewjournal.com https://www.reviewjournal.com/agingwellness/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/living-life-to-the-fullest-beyond-50-301362882.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal