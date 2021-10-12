Living Greens Farm, Inc. To Participate In The Global AgTech Virtual Conference Presented By Maxim Group LLC And Hosted By M-Vest On October 14, 2021 At 10 A.M. EDT

FARIBAULT, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Greens Farm, the world's largest indoor vertical aeroponic farm, announced today that Company CEO, George Pastrana, has been invited to present at the Global AgTech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Oct. 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT.

George Pastrana will be presenting during the panel titled "Innovative Food Technologies," where he will discuss the company's disruptive and innovative aeroponic growing platform for leafy greens

The event will consist of four virtual panels with executive management from multiple companies in the AgTech sector and our keynote speaker Ambassador Kip E. Tom, the Chief Executive Officer of Leesburg-based Tom Farms, which grows corn, soybeans, and seed corn in seven northern Indiana counties and is among Indiana's largest farming operations.

The panel discussions will be moderated by Anthony Vendetti, Maxim's Executive Director of Research & Senior Analyst.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

ABOUT LIVING GREENS FARMHeadquartered in Minnesota, Living Greens Farm is the world's largest vertical plane aeroponic farm. Living Greens Farm produce requires 95 water and 99 percent less land to grow year-round and all products are grown without pesticides or GMOs. Living Greens Farm has a full product line that includes salads, microgreens and herbs available throughout the Midwest. For more information, please visit http://www.livinggreensfarm.com .

