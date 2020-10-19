LiveXLive's PodcastOne's The LadyGang Podcast Celebrates 100 Million Downloads

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast company and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (LIVX) - Get Report ("LiveXLive"), announced today that its hit podcast The LadyGang has officially reached a major milestone of 100 million downloads. The show, which has subsequently evolved into a multi-media hit with their own E! Network show and a New York Times Best Seller Act Like a Lady , has become a tentpole podcast for PodcastOne. On Monday, October 12, the trio celebrated the milestone with their fans and audience.

The podcast launched in December 2015 allowing the troika to turn their dream jobs into a successful platform. From a clothing line, a best-selling book, a sold-out subscription box, a television series, and their home at PodcastOne, as well as countless sold out live events, they have truly become the SHE'EO's of their own employment destinies that they've always wanted to be.

"It would be hard to find a stronger community than the one behind The LadyGang", said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. "Their podcast is a twice weekly must listen and offers a unique way for their fan base to navigate through life's ups and downs and have fun while doing so."

Each week The LadyGang's podcast, which includes creators Emmy award winning journalist Keltie Knight, actress Becca Tobin, and designer Jac Vanek are regularly joined by celebrity guests for unfiltered, honest and hysterical champagne-fueled discussions about the things you would only divulge to your closest girlfriends. No topic is off limits and the hilariously unapologetic trio talk about subjects ranging from social media, to personal vices, money, sex, relationships, and balance of power. Guests have included Ed Sheeran, Adam Rippon, Karamo Brown, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin Mchale, Sabrina Carpenter, Kat Graham and more. This girl gang delivers moments that leave listeners laughing and almost in tears.

About LadyGang

The LadyGang is a celebrity-driven brand for women by women, from the minds and mouths of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. The popular LadyGang podcast, since its inception in 2015, has boasted over 100 million downloads, making it one of the most popular podcasts for women in the world. The show has been nominated for a Webby Award, a People's Choice Award and in 2016 was named Podcast of the Year. LadyGang has been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, the New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine and on Entertainment Weekly's coveted "Must List." Their first book, "Act Like a Lady," became a New York Times Instant Bestseller, a USA Today Bestseller, an Amazon Best Pick of the Month, and a Toronto Star Bestseller in Canada. They recently collaborated on their first fashion collection nationwide with Express, and in 2018 E! aired 16 episodes of the TV version of the podcast with Knight, Tobin and Vanek serving as stars and executive producers. What began as a movement to help women feel less alone, by offering content that was unapologetic, unfiltered, and very real, has grown in the millions and become a powerhouse media brand that has also partnered with major brands including Disney, Netflix, Anheuser-Busch, Vogue, and Chanel.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. PodcastOne is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

