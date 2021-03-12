LiveXLive's PodcastOne Inks Deal With Laylo For Direct To Consumer Drop Marketing

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (LIVX) - Get Report ("LiveXLive"), announced today that it has partnered with creator marketing platform Laylo for direct to consumer "drops." PodcastOne will leverage Laylo's messaging and landing page tools to notify fans the moment that new episodes, events, content, NFTs, virtual merchandise and merchandise are released. Laylo creates a new one-to-one direct connection between talent and superfans through the latest messaging technology.

Laylo will allow talent at PodcastOne to notify their fans and listeners about breaking news, live events, and merchandise

The new alliance with Laylo expands the partnership with PodcastOne's talent roster, driving new engagements, revenue streams and fills the top of the subscription funnel, to later convert to a paying subscriber. Through "drops", superfans will be able to instantly purchase exclusive offerings like merch and VIP experiences.

PodcastOne and Laylo will be partnering for the first time with the latest podcast episode of Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen. The episode features Cohen and the Daily Beast's power, crime, celebrity and justice editor Lachlan Cartwright. Coinciding with this episode's release, Cohen also released a brand new line of Mea Culpa merchandise which includes orange jumpsuits. As the first use of Laylo's technology, Cohen's fans were notified as soon as the merch dropped via their choice of SMS, email, and Facebook Messenger. Subsequent drops are anticipated from PodcastOne talent such as Heather Dubrow, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Adam Carolla, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Rob Horry, and Jordan Harbinger.

"Laylo will allow our talent at PodcastOne to specifically and instantly target and notify their fans and listeners about breaking news, live events, and available merchandise in real time. It will provide PodcastOne and our hosts granular data on our audience and the tools to connect with them. We can now directly connect with listener groups across SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and Discord and build even more loyal and engaged podcast audiences," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

"At Laylo, we've been fortunate to help thousands of creators connect directly with their fans and we're incredibly excited to work with PodcastOne and LiveXLive to offer our platform to amazing hosts like Michael Cohen. Today, Podcasters are given minimal audience data and are forced to rely on third parties to connect with their fans. We've built Laylo to remove these barriers and this partnership will allow us to do that for so many great podcasters and artists," stated Alec Ellin, CEO of Laylo.

You can listen to Mea Culpa on PodcastOne here , and to stay in the know with any and all of your favorite content creators, join Laylo here !

About LayloLaylo lets fans get notified when creators release new content, merch and events. They combine SMS, newsletter, presave and landing page tools into one simple platform designed for content creators. Laylo gives content creators the ability to communicate with fans directly, full ownership of their fanbase and is designed to work globally. They've worked with Sony, Avex, Insomniac, C3 and many independent managers and creators. In the last two weeks, Two Feet sold over $1 million in NFT's using Laylo for his announcement, Jack Carden sold $3,000 of apparel in the first 3 minutes of his launch, and Oston drove thousands of fans signed up for her debut single. For podcasters specifically, fans can get notified about new episodes, merchandise releases and events. The podcasts receive granular data on their audience and can directly message their fans at any time across sms, email, Facebook Messenger and Discord.

About PodcastOnePodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of network radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

