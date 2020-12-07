LiveXLive Named Exclusive Simulcaster For "The Sports Illustrated Awards"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (LIVX) - Get Report ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio and React Presents , announced today that LiveXLive has been named the exclusive simulcasting partner of Sports Illustrated's (SI) "The Sports Illustrated Awards." The livestream will be available to simulcast on LiveXLive's platform and then on 20+ platforms and channels, including: SportsIllustratedAwards.com , LiveXLive's platform, channels and partner platforms, Facebook, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung and more, as well as Sports Illustrated's social channels.

"Our ability to provide Sports Illustrated - the seminal sports fan brand - with LiveXLive's global platform to present the newly reimagined "The Sports Illustrated Awards" is a tremendous opportunity for our millions of viewers, subscribers and sports fans who are seeking a connection to the world's greatest athletes and entertainers in one show," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

An incredible combination of athletes and musical artists, the event will pay homage to five Sportsperson of The Year honorees: LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, Breanna Stewart and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The new prime-time broadcast will spotlight some of the most disruptive and courageous athletes in the world with new awards, including Player of the Year, Team of The Year, Inspiration of The Year,and many more .

The show will broadcast live from Las Vegas, hosted by Richard Jefferson, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, and Cari Champion and musical performances by Steve Aoki and Gucci Mane. General Insurance will present a special performance from Shaquille O'Nealaka DJ Diesel. Loni Ali, wife of the legendary boxing icon Muhammad Ali, will present LeBron James with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Presented by Wheaties.

Produced by ABG Entertainmentand Medium Rare, "The SI Awards" will honor Sports Illustrated's legacy while also celebrating athletes who dominated their respective sports and made incredible strides with social activism in 2020. Other sponsors include: General Insurance, Emsculpt Neo, Logitech, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, JCPenney, Yappa, Emovi and Wheaties.

"The SI Awards" is a free global broadcast and will air on Saturday, December 19 th at 7:00 PM ET and will be simulcast by exclusive distribution partner LiveXLive across its O&O and social platforms, and then broadcast on 20-plus platforms including SportsIllustratedAwards.com , LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more. In addition, the event will stream across Facebook via the Sports Illustrated Facebook Page and shared by the Sports on Facebook page.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

