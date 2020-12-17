LiveXLive Announces Nine New Non-Scripted Original Franchise Series To Round Out Existing Live, Digital On-Demand, Podcast/Vodcast And Connected TV Offerings

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (LIVX) - Get Report ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio and React Presents, announced today nine new non-scripted original series set to debut within the 2020-2021 calendar years (full list below).

"Streaming viewership has boomed in 2020 and we've built a platform that brings artists, fans and brands together"

LiveXLive also announced plans to renew its five anchor franchises -- "Music Lives" -- a 48-hour non-stop livestreamed music festival; "Music Lives ON" -- a weekly Friday night livestream concert; "LiveZone", a weekly music and celebrity news show; docu-reality series "Artist DNA"; and "LiveXLive Presents," LiveXLive's first original music performance show. LiveXLive plans to invest $5 million across all its original content franchises.

Current series have been sponsored by 23 new blue chip sponsors, an increase from five in the previous calendar year. Sponsors include Chipotle, Corona, Facebook Oculus, HYUNDAI, KIA, Mike's Hard Lemonade, OBE Fitness, Pepsi, Porsche, Simple Mobile, TikTok and White Claw.

In 2020, LiveXLive's franchise series have been viewed nearly 50 million times and it has simulcasted the events globally across its owned and operated platform, mobile and SmartTV apps and channels, as well as its own and the artists' various social media channels on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. Recently, LiveXLive released a unified audio-video Smart TV app experience on Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Smart TVs. LiveXLive's 24/7 linear OTT channel is also available on XUMO, Sling TV, and its app is on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

"Streaming viewership has boomed in 2020 and we've built a platform that brings artists, fans and brands together across mobile, audio and OTT channels," said LiveXLive's president Dermot McCormack. "Now more than ever, we need the stories behind the music, the artists, and the shows. With our slate, we hope to bring storytelling back in a way that makes sense in a multi-platform world."

According to Nielsen, streaming viewership of all kinds has jumped from 10% in Q3' 2018 to over 25% in Q2' 2020, presenting a cross-platform content opportunity for digital-first streaming businesses like LiveXLive, especially as ad dollars shift towards Connected TV and digital platforms.

Available on all devices, users can access LiveXLive's audio, video, podcasting and livestream events as well as immersive experiences like digital meet-and-greets, exclusive or specialty merch access and even have one-on-one moments with talent in the comfort of their homes, offices or wherever they may be. As LiveXLive continues to reinvent live programming in the digital sphere, its team has aimed to innovate with other genres overlapping with music, from VR to gaming, AR and beyond. By harnessing these nascent technologies, LiveXLive aims to turn any event into a livestreamed experience - where people feel connected to the talent as well as other audience members.

LiveXLive's various offerings are powered by its subsidiaries -- PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and anticipated acquisition of Custom Personalization Solutions, a platform for artists to sell merch direct-to-consumer with super fans.

New franchises announced today include:

"ALL ACCESS":What is it REALLY like to live like a famous musician? What are the gift bags like? The after parties, the resorts, the freebies, the bling and the jet? "ALL ACCESS" provides the pass to the lives of the hottest personalities in the world and the VIP lifestyle they and their crew enjoy.

" Beat Kings":The ultimate Music competition show. Each episode puts two artists head to head with a winner selected by fans by the end of each episode.

"Behind the Video":Everyone loves music videos. And they are as relevant today as they ever were. But how do they get made and what happens behind the scenes and beyond the script. In this series we explore the "making of" some of the freshest videos out there today.

"cTRL":Weekly show covering the intersection of gaming & music culture. Each episode will feature music performances, interviews, gameplay competition. Think "TRL meets VERZUZ."

"Notes From The Road":This is a travel show with a twist. We travel the world and examine all the stops on the journey through the lens of music. How music impacts local culture, art, food, love and even politics. Each episode, we will intersect known and less known regions with emerging artists and famous musicians on stops on the world tour. Jams will be tasted and jams will break out.

"The Come Up": "The Come Up" is a music discovery program, shining a light on one up and coming artist per month, with four showcase events per year introducing the class for each new season. Your next favorite new artist WILL be in this show!

"The SHOW": LiveXLive's groundbreaking weekly hip hop club show like no other. We will feature the biggest hip hip stars in the world from dope locations. The vibe will be raw and late night. The atmosphere will be exclusive. The music will be unchained. Get in line. "The SHOW'' starts soon.

"The Squad Game": You follow them on Instagram. You know they have a squad. But did you know they could play ball? The Squad Game fills the void that "ROCK & JOCK" left. Each episode will feature an artist -led Squad playing each other in a game of YOUR choice! We know they can play basketball but can they play Table tennis and trash talk?

These series add to LiveXLive's existing original franchises:

"The Lockdown Awards": An award show which first aired on December 11, 2020, celebrate artists who have leveled up their virtual music game during quarantine. The nominees for quarantined-themed categories were voted on by fans and their peers and winners were chosen based on their most creative, outside of the box moments in live streaming.

"Artist DNA": Mini-documentaries on artists that matter. "Artist DNA" episodes explore the origin stories of top acts, including their influences, collaborators, and followers .

"LIVEZONE":Music news and culture show. It's our weekly look at what's hot and where it's at in music, sports, fashion, E-gaming, pop culture and where they all intersect.

"LiveXLive Presents": LiveXLive's flagship music performance show that doesn't just showcase the music of amazing artists it goes beyond and finds the stories and events that shaped the songs and the attitude.

"Music Lives" 2021: Music Lives is LiveXLive's premier and music original festival brand that was born in the digital world with a view of celebrating the unifying power of music to bring people across the globe together and illuminate worthy causes.

"Music Lives On (MLO)": When all the music venues closed, the music didn't stop. Started in the COVID period, MLO's mission is to provide amazing live music on a weekly basis from multiple genres of artists with mold -breaking creativity and the home of the new LIVE music video!

Premiere dates for the series will be announced separately.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne,generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

