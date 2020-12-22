LiveWire Ergogenics Announces County Permit Final Approval And California State Cannabis License Submittal

Anaheim, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and associated operation permits conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, announced today that the customary fourteen day appeal period following the approval of the Minor Use Permit for outdoor cannabis cultivation by the San Luis Obispo Department of Planning and Building has concluded with no objections.

LiveWire's affiliate company, Estrella River Farms received the Notice of Final Action for its land use application to establish over 130,000sf of canopy on its ranch property, considered to be the gem of the California Central Coast. The letter was received from the San Luis Obispo Planning Department stating that the Minor Use Application was approved based on the stated Findings and Conditions. The permit is now active and serves as the basis for the submittal to CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics states, "After reviewing the Conditions of Approval at the County level, and without having received or stated any objections, we immediately filed for the required license with the State of California, to accelerate the start of our operation in the world's largest cannabis market. Today we move closer to begin cultivation and distribution of our brand of handcrafted, organically grown cannabis from our farm, the world's first 'Estate Grown Weedery'. Our team can now begin to secure all other required licenses and commence with operation according to the guidelines of the County as soon as possible, and immediately following State approval."

Mr. Hodson continues, "Successfully completing the rigorous County approval process not only increases the value of our investment in Estrella Ranch, but also demonstrates a crucial step in the execution of our business plan towards successfully establishing our unique and sustainable cannabis business model to produce significant and sustainable revenues and profits. The ideal location, microclimate, and large production capacity of our unique ranch facility, in combination with the underlying revenue-sharing business model that we have entered with our cultivation partner QDG Agricultural, is expected to generate a solid return of investment for LiveWire's shareholders. Additional production sites and strategic alliances and/or partnerships will be established in an economically responsible way to further accelerate growth for years to come."

ABOUT LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS INC.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinary health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing specialized turnkey cannabis real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality handcrafted cannabis products for commercial medicinal and recreational use in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes the development, licensing and distribution of legal and high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation of the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

