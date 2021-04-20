LiveU Lauded By Frost & Sullivan For LU800, Its Comprehensive 5G Production Unit For Broadcasters

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American 5G network applications market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes LiveU with the North America New Product Innovation Award for its innovative LU800 unit. The solution leverages 5G transport natively for maximum reliability and the highest-quality video performance. A unified, feature-rich unit, including remote production tools for portability and flexibility, the LU800 enables end-to-end production. With LiveU's wrap-around Live-as-a-Service package addressing all add-on details and data connectivity requirements, broadcasters can deliver a compelling and reliable event experience.

"The LU800 offers an all-in-one platform to broadcasters that are looking to produce high-quality multi-camera productions cost effectively," said Rutuja Patil, Research Analyst. "Rather than simply adding on 5G capabilities or refreshing a previous generation, LiveU designed the LU800 unit from the ground up around 5G connectivity. Using LiveU's Internet protocol bonding expertise, the LU800 bonds up to 14 connections and utilizes high-efficiency internal antennas. Additionally, users can aim to achieve cost savings and maintain redundancy using least-cost bonding to prioritize specific connections."

Many of the features embedded in the LU800 are a result of LiveU's customer-focused development process. Highly portable and flexible, the single unit includes integrated remote production tools, sending feeds to a physical remote or cloud-based center. The LU800 PRO4 supports four frame-synced feeds, at high resolution. Users can control IP-based equipment such as pan tilt zoom cameras, camera control units, and intercoms through the IP pipe. Further, the unit includes tally light indication, video return capabilities, and a two-way audio connection between field stations and the director.

The LU800 over 5G cellular offers performances that are comparable with those of satellite connections. LiveU works closely with telecommunications operators globally to provide superior connectivity and achieve up to 350-millisecond delays. The unit operates natively on the 5G network to harness network slicing power to get dedicated bandwidth. Regardless of fans' or crowds' cellular activity, dedicated bandwidth ensures low latency and high bandwidth for the broadcaster's particular application.

"Broadcasters, facing massive disruptions to production processes, are increasingly turning to LiveU and the LU800 to help them adapt to the new conditions. The LU800 unit has become the solution of choice to global tier-one broadcasters in sports and news to prepare for a 5G future," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Its advanced technology, user-friendly design, and customer-focused service ensure its wide adoption across end-user segments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

