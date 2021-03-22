LiveU Invests In Canadian Market With New Strategic Hire

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian broadcast and production market has been a significant growth area for LiveU over the past five years. With recent customer wins including the CBC/Radio-Canada, Television Regionale des Moulin, Canadian Paralympic Committee, Rec 4 Box, and others, the IP video solutions leader is gaining a larger footprint in the region. LiveU recently hired industry veteran, Mark Moore to grow the broadcast, sports, and channel business and expand LiveU's customer base as Country Manager for Canada. Under Mark's leadership, LiveU expects to increase market share significantly in 2021.

"The LiveU brand has been widely adopted in Canada with customers requiring the need for a dedicated resource to manage the booming live news, sports, and production business," said Mike Savello, LiveU VP of Sales, Americas. "This role is designed to scale our efforts and demonstrates our commitment to supporting and growing the region."

LiveU's presence in Canada includes a strong reseller network spanning the entire country. Mark's role includes supporting the resellers sales and marketing initiatives, which in the face of the pandemic includes a strategic digital plan. The company will support its resellers' virtual conferences, webinars, product demos, ad campaigns, and social media activities. Mark is also evaluating partner relations and working directly with Canadian customers to develop solutions to streamline and simplify their live production workflows.

Mark brings over 20 years of sales experience in broadcast and media markets including 10 years with Evertz Microsystems as director of sales for APAC. He also worked as the VP of International Sales at Dejero. Most recently, he developed business globally in new verticals such as corporate AV, defense, and live sports production. Mark also spent several years with Japanese manufacturer, Media Links where he helped develop their presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. Mark's areas of expertise include video transport, compression, IP and cloud-based solutions.

"The pandemic challenged broadcasters and production companies to reinvent the way they work and produce content. LiveU's Remote Production solutions prove beneficial in this new climate as the technology reduces the amount of crew needed on site and saves the end customer significant costs over using satellite and/or fiber," noted Mark Moore. "I am eager to bring my broadcast and media experience to the new role and demonstrate the LiveU value to the Canadian market. The future is truly bright for the technology and the marketplace."

