LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Announces Its Third Acquisition, Adding RenuYou To Its Health And Wellness Portfolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) ("LiveToBeHappy" or the "Company"), a land and community development company, today announced the acquisition of RenuYou, expanding on its efforts to promote an integrated lifestyle for housing, education, and wellness.

Highlights:

RenuYou is a Board Certified (BCIA) clinic, referred to patients by the Mayo Clinic, for the treatment, research, and development of Neurofeedback located in Tulsa, OK

Seeks to help patients with a variety of conditions through advanced therapy that treats brain dysregulation

Partnering with Dr. Christner, an acclaimed physician who serves as Medical Director for RenuYou

Intends to open a division geared towards helping U.S. Veterans now that Neurofeedback has been approved by Veterans Affairs for treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Positioned for growth and expansion, with plans to establish offices throughout the Southern U.S.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to add RenuYou to our portfolio of companies as a key component of our health and wellness offering. Neurofeedback is an exciting field in neuro-therapy that is helping people all over the world conquer brain dysregulation issues. Dr. Stephanie Christner, a highly acclaimed psychiatrist, will continue to lead RenuYou as its Medical Director. Finally, we specialize in treating a variety of disorders and intend to launch a division specifically geared towards helping U.S. Veterans, with a focus on PTSD solutions."

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc. added, "This transaction will significantly contribute to LiveToBeHappy's financial performance and further enhance shareholder value. On a trailing twelve-month basis, through September 30, 2021, RenuYou generated over $1.3 million in revenue and over $275 thousand in EBITDA. With our expertise and reach, we will continue to develop the operations and intend to add multiple locations throughout the Southern U.S. We are excited about the growth potential of RenuYou as it becomes part of the LiveToBeHappy portfolio."

About RenuYouRenuYou is a Board Certified (BCIA) clinic, referred to patients by the Mayo Clinic, for the treatment, research, and development of Neurofeedback located in Tulsa, O.K. Pioneering the advancement of Neurofeedback 15 years ago, the Company seeks to help individuals improve their mental health through natural supplementation. Neurofeedback is a component of neuro-therapy that treats brain dysregulation issues. Medical Doctors utilize Neurofeedback for cases of Depression, Anxiety, ADD/ADHD, PTSD, and learning disorders, among others.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

