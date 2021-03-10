Livestorm Named To The FT 1000, The Financial Times List Of Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

PARIS and BOSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestorm, which is transforming online events with its end-to-end video communication platform, announced today that it has been ranked #91 on the FT 1000, the Financial Times annual list of Europe's fastest-growing companies. The company was #9 for France.

The FT 1000, compiled with research firm Statista, ranks the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. The minimum CAGR to make the list was 35.5 percent this year, slightly lower than last year's 38.4 percent. Livestorm had an absolute growth rate of 1,354.5 percent and a CAGR of 144.1 percent over the period.

Livestorm enables businesses to leverage video to connect, engage and capture actionable insights in one place. The browser-based platform doesn't require a download or set up, and allows businesses to host meetings or events for two to thousands of participants in a browser (desktop or mobile). 4,000+ companies from startups to the Fortune 500 rely on Livestorm, including brands such as Honda, Pipedrive and Intercom.

Livestorm now operates in 100 countries and has more than one million connected users on its platform each month. The four-year-old company has raised $35M in funding to date and grew its revenue by 8x between its Series A in 2019 and its Series B in November 2020.

After tripling its workforce in one year, in 2021 Livestorm is hiring 100 more professionals across engineering, sales, support and marketing.

Livestorm Co-founder and CEO Gilles Bertaux said, "We are honored to have made the FT 1000, and I give credit to our amazing team. Our solution struck a chord in the corporate world, which was tired of legacy conferencing solutions that require a download, are designed for simpler meetings and don't enable end-to-end management of video experiences."

Bertaux notes that 2020, which was not reflected in the FT numbers, was the company's best year so far in terms of growth. "In 2020, we were inundated with demand as companies around the world turned to video as their primary means of communication, both internal and external," he said. "Livestorm rose to the occasion, and we've been working hard to improve and elevate the platform to meet the needs of customers in this new world. We're excited to continue driving innovation in this space in 2021 and beyond."

About LivestormLivestorm is transforming online events, with the easiest way to incorporate video into any type of communication, to connect and engage their audience. Livestorm is the first video communications platform that allows businesses to host meetings, webinars or events with two to thousands of people completely in a mobile or desktop browser. The Livestorm platform manages online events from end to end, from promotion and registration through post-event ROI analysis. More than 4,000 companies from startups to Fortune 500 companies rely on Livestorm, including brands such as Honda, AB Tasty, Pipedrive, Spendesk, Front and Revolut. Learn more at https://livestorm.co.

Media contact: Kerry MetzdorfBig Swing Communications978-463-2575 kerry@big-swing.com

Related Images livestorm-is-transforming-online.png Livestorm is transforming online events with its end-to-end video communication platform Livestorm logo

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livestorm-named-to-the-ft-1000-the-financial-times-list-of-europes-fastest-growing-companies-301244738.html

SOURCE Livestorm