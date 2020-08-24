Liver Disease Diagnostics Industry To Reach $40.7 Billion By 2026 - Breakdown By Diagnosis Technique, End User And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market By End User, By Diagnosis Technique, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market By End User, By Diagnosis Technique, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $40.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

With better living conditions, the prevalence of the chronic liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and alcohol-related liver disease, is expected to escalate, potentially leading to more cases of end-stage liver disease (liver failure, cirrhosis, and liver cancer). During the last 30 years, visionary governments of major nations have given clear incentives for basic/clinical research, vaccination services, and drug discovery and production in the field of hepatology.

Changing habits, such as increased alcohol intake, unhealthy diets, have increased the occurrence of liver disease. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population has contributed to significant growth in the global demand for the treatment of liver disease. There is a significant market opportunity for this market because the prevalence of disorders has become common. Government and non-government awareness programs will contribute to the growth of the liver disease treatment industry.

Nonetheless, stringent government regulations (FDA, MHRA), high prices of drug research and development, pose a crucial challenge to the liver disease treatment industry. Side effects associated with medications are a growing concern that consumer demand is expected to decline. Patent expiry and increasing general awareness of health will promote the development of the sector. New research and technology is expected to create an immense opportunity for market players.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Randox laboratories limited.

Recent Strategies Deployed

Mar-2020: Roche announced that it received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough device designation for its Elecsys GALAD score, a serum biomarker-based model. This model can predict hepatocellular carcinoma in chronic liver disease patients.

Jan-2020: Siemens launched the enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) testing service in United States. The ELF test provides a simple, unitless numeric score via an algorithm by combining the quantitative measurements in a serum sample of three direct markers of liver fibrosis: aminoterminal propeptide of type III procollagen (PIIINP), hyaluronic acid (HA), and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase 1 (TIMP-1).

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User

1.4.2 Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by Diagnosis Technique

1.4.3 Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market by End User

3.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

3.2 Global Laboratories Market by Region

3.3 Global Other End Users Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market by Diagnosis Technique

4.1 Global Imaging Market by Region

4.2 Global Biopsy Market by Region

4.3 Global Endoscopy Market by Region

4.4 Global Laboratory tests Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Diagnosis Techniques Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market by Region

5.1 North America Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

5.2 Europe Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

5.4 LAMEA Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.4 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

6.5 Bayer AG

6.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.7 Sanofi SA

6.8 Novartis AG

6.9 Pfizer, Inc.

6.10 Randox Laboratories Limited

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz44j8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liver-disease-diagnostics-industry-to-reach-40-7-billion-by-2026---breakdown-by-diagnosis-technique-end-user-and-region-301117207.html

SOURCE Research and Markets