LivePerson To Participate At Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, announced today that it will participate at the following events:

Thursday, November 12Berenberg US Conference 2020Fireside presentation at 9:00 AM ETHosting one-one-one meetings Presenters: Rob LoCascio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and John Collins, Chief Financial Officer

Wednesday, December 9 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Fireside presentation at 9:00 AM ETHosting one-one-one meetingsPresenter: John Collins, Chief Financial Officer

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc. LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (LPSN) - Get Report, please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact Idalia Rodriguez irodriguez@liverperson.com 212-609-4214

