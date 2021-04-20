LivePerson To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 4, 2021

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the planned release of its first quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the planned release of its first quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at ir.liveperson.com.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-300-8521, while international callers should dial 1-412-317-6026, and both should reference the conference ID "10154654."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until May 18, 2021. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international); please reference the conference ID "10154654."

About LivePerson, Inc. LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (LPSN) - Get Report, please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact ir-lp@liveperson.com 212-609-4214

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-4-2021-301272349.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.