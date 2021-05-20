Lively Smart, the latest device from Lively. (Photo: Business Wire)

Best Buy Health today introduced Lively Smart, its simplest smartphone yet, designed to make it easier than ever for older adults to access the phone features they care most about, including one-touch access to Lively Health and Safety Services.

Lively Smart's large 6.2-inch screen is designed for ease of use from the moment it's turned on, helping users feel safe, healthy, and connected to loved ones. The home screen features large, legible text and organizes key features into a single list, including the ability to get help in urgent and non-urgent situations, video chat, take photos and get directions.

Users can unlock Lively Smart's full potential with these Lively Health and Safety Services (available with a Preferred Health & Safety package):

Urgent Response , which provides a connection to highly trained Agents who can help in emergencies, big or small, 24/7, at the push of a button.

, which provides a connection to highly trained Agents who can help in emergencies, big or small, 24/7, at the push of a button. Urgent Care , which allows the user to speak to a registered nurse or board-certified doctor, without an appointment, 24/7. No insurance plan or co-pay is needed.

, which allows the user to speak to a registered nurse or board-certified doctor, without an appointment, 24/7. No insurance plan or co-pay is needed. Lively Link, an app for friends and family, that keeps them informed about their loved one's health and safety. They will be alerted on their smartphone if their loved one contacts Urgent Response and can even get updates on their location, device's battery life and daily activity.

Lively Smart is available for $149.99 plus monthly service. It is part of Best Buy Health's broader assortment of products for the active aging, all living under the new Lively brand, formerly called GreatCall. You can now find Lively Smart, and all other Lively products at the new Lively.com website.

"Lively Smart expands our lineup of innovative phones and personal emergency response systems (PERS) that are tailored to the active aging population—a key demographic for Best Buy Health," said David Inns, Best Buy Health's president of active aging. "With Lively Smart, we're continuing to innovate and create products that meet the needs of our customers and help them live independently at home."

Best Buy Health aims to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections, focusing on consumer health products that help people live healthier lives, device-based emergency response services for the active aging population, and virtual care offerings that help connect patients to physicians.

Learn more about Lively Smart and available Lively Health & Safety packages at your nearest Best Buy store, BestBuy.com or Lively.com .

