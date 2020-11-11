Live From 11.20am (GMT) Today: The Global Boardroom
LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of the Global Boardroom, in partnership with The Next Web (TNW), will take place from 11.20 today, 11 November - 13 November 2020. Just one week after one of the most important presidential elections in US history, the international, three-day online conference will host discussions and debates centered on the new world emerging from the pandemic and how, in every industry around the world, companies are adapting to survive and stay relevant.
The conference, hosted by FT editor Roula Khalaf and CEO John Ridding, will convene policy-makers, CEOs, investors and other thought leaders who are stepping up to these unprecedented challenges and driving change around the world.
FT's expert journalists and editors will be leading the conversations during the conference, including Patrick Jenkins, deputy editor; James Kynge, global china editor; Peter Spiegel, US managing editor; Gillian Tett, chair of the Editorial Board and Editor-at-large, US and Martin Wolf CBE, chief economics commentator.
Speakers include:
Justin Trudeau,Prime Minister of Canada
Wilbur Ross, 39th US Secretary of Commerce
Carmen Reinhart, Vice President and Chief Economist, World Bank Group
John C. Williams,President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England
Sri Mulyani Indrawati,Minister of Finance, Republic of Indonesia
Nadia Calvino,Vice President and Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation, Spain
Agustín Carstens,General Manager, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
Indranee Rajah,Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and National Development, Leader of the House, 14th Parliament, Singapore
Ursula Burns, former Chairman and CEO, Xerox, Senior Advisor, Teneo
Gillian Tans, Chairwoman, Booking.com
Paolo Gentiloni,European Commissioner for the Economy
Eric Garcetti, Mayor, City of Los Angeles
Laurence Boone, Chief Economist, OECD
Raghuram Rajan,Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance, University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Anders Tegnell,State Epidemiologist, Sweden
Jim Fitterling,Chairman and CEO, Dow
The full speaker list can be found here: globalboardroom.ft.com
The free to register conference will feature content running across three time zones - Asia, Europe/UK and the US, with video-on-demand access available for Knowledge Pass and Professional Pass holders.
The Global Boardroom launched virtually in May of this year attracting more than 50,000 registered delegates from 150 countries.
To register for a free press pass and the ability to watch all content live and on demand please register here >>. Members of the media who wish to attend must apply for credentials and may be asked to submit a letter of assignment from an editor.
